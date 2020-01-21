Report: Wolves have bid for 28-year-old rejected but £6m would be enough

Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to offer former Championship striker Nelson Oliveira a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can sign yet another Portugal international for just £6 million, according to the Sun (21 January, page 53), with Nelson Oliveira potentially set to make a shock return to British football.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been very vocal in his confidence that new signings will arrive at Molineux before the end of the month and it seems that his faith was not misplaced.

Ecuador wonder-kid Leonardo Campana has already been pictured wearing Old Gold as he arrives for a medical in the Black Country while Olympiakos speedster Daniel Podence is expected to complete a rapid-fire £21 million deal sooner rather than later, The Sun adds.

And Oliveira, it seems, could follow in Podence’s footsteps from Greece to England.

The 28-year-old might have flattered to deceive in his previous spells on British shores with Swansea City, Nottingham Forest and Norwich but, after netting nine times in 15 Super League games for AEK Athens, Wolves are prepared to offer him a, what, fourth chance in the UK.

According to the Sun, the Midland giants will need to pay just £6 million to get the deal done with a very affordable release clause in Oliveira’s contract.

SDNA claims that Wolves have had an opening offer rejected for a player represented by (guess who?) Jorge Mendes. AEK, however, are seemingly expecting their talisman to go with Sergio Araujo lined up as a replacement.

Nicknamed Portugal’s answer to Eric Cantona during his ‘wonder-kid’ days at Benfica, Oliveira might not have blossomed into a world-class forward like the legendary Frenchman but he still has time on his side.

And the chance to play alongside compatriots Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and co at Wolves could coax the best out of this enigmatic talent.