Report: Sunderland want to sign rivals' inspirational captain with 11 goals last season

Sunderland will reportedly miss out on Greg Docherty but his former Shrewsbury Town teammate could arrive at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have turned their attention to Shrewsbury Town midfielder Oliver Norburn with Greg Docherty expected to join Charlton Athletic instead, according to the Northern Echo.

Just a few days ago, it seemed only a matter of time before the Black Cats snapped up a 23-year-old who looked every inch like the goal-scoring midfielder they are crying out for.

Docherty, who produced 21 goals and assists during a loan spell with Shrewsbury last season, will leave Rangers this month, that much is certain. But, with a move to Sunderland hitting a brick wall due to financial reasons, Charlton have swooped in and now expect to tie up a deal for the Scot over the weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s side are not going to rest on their laurels, however, and are already looking at signing Docherty’s former Shrews teammate instead.

Norburn is a commanding, inspirational central midfielder who has captained his side like a true leader since Sam Ricketts took over at the Meadow.

"Ollie is a player whose attitude I love. I love his passion,” Ricketts told the Shropshire Star last year. "I still class him as a young player with huge potential and I love his attitude which is why I made him captain."

And, like Docherty, Norburn has a goal in his locker too. He hit the target 11 times for Shrewsbury in 2018/19, one more than the Rangers outcast, as well as producing five assists from the middle of the park.

So, on paper, Norburn could be the sort of forceful, game-changing talent capable of adding some end-product to an otherwise limited Sunderland midfield. He will bring something different, and very important, to the table.