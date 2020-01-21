Quick links

Sunderland

Luton Town

Bristol City

League One

Championship

Report: Sunderland have beaten Championship club to 27-year-old's signature; deal is imminent

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Luton Town wanted Bristol City captain Bailey Wright but he will reportedly sign for League One Sunderland in the next 24 hours.

Bailey Wright, Captain of Bristol City celebrates his sides victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate on December 16, 2017 in...

Sunderland have fought off competition from Championship strugglers Luton Town to secure the signing of Bristol City captain Bailey Wright, according to the Northern Echo.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it seems only a matter of time before an experienced Australian international becomes the Black Cats’ second new addition of the January transfer window.

 

According to the Echo, Wright is already on Wearside to undergo a medical and thrash out personal terms with Sunderland expected to pay a minimal fee for an out-of-favour centre-back who is out of contract in the summer.

The deal will be a big boost for manager Phil Parkinson, who immediately made the former Preston man his top target after taking over from Jack Ross in October.

And Parkinson will be thrilled to learn that Sunderland, who are expected to announce Wright’s arrival in the next 24 hours, have beaten a club from the division above to his signature.

As Luton fans everywhere will tell you, their shoddy defence is likely to condemn the Hatters to an immediate return to League One.

Bailey Wright of Bristol City is tackled by James Maddison of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Norwich City at Ashton Gate on January 13, 2018 in...

Graeme Jones’s side are bottom of the Championship, conceding a remarkable 61 goals in just 28 games. As it stands, Luton are on track to beat Rotherham United’s record for the most goals conceded in a single second-tier season, a tally which currently stands at 98.

Their loss, however, will be Sunderland’s gain with a defender who secured promotion from the League One play-offs with Preston hoping to repeat the trick on Wearside.

Matty Taylor of Bristol City celebrates with teammate Bailey Wright after scores his sides first goal during the Caraboa Cup Fourth Round match between Bristol City and Crystal Palace at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch