Report: Sunderland have beaten Championship club to 27-year-old's signature; deal is imminent

Luton Town wanted Bristol City captain Bailey Wright but he will reportedly sign for League One Sunderland in the next 24 hours.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it seems only a matter of time before an experienced Australian international becomes the Black Cats’ second new addition of the January transfer window.

According to the Echo, Wright is already on Wearside to undergo a medical and thrash out personal terms with Sunderland expected to pay a minimal fee for an out-of-favour centre-back who is out of contract in the summer.

The deal will be a big boost for manager Phil Parkinson, who immediately made the former Preston man his top target after taking over from Jack Ross in October.

And Parkinson will be thrilled to learn that Sunderland, who are expected to announce Wright’s arrival in the next 24 hours, have beaten a club from the division above to his signature.

As Luton fans everywhere will tell you, their shoddy defence is likely to condemn the Hatters to an immediate return to League One.

Graeme Jones’s side are bottom of the Championship, conceding a remarkable 61 goals in just 28 games. As it stands, Luton are on track to beat Rotherham United’s record for the most goals conceded in a single second-tier season, a tally which currently stands at 98.

Their loss, however, will be Sunderland’s gain with a defender who secured promotion from the League One play-offs with Preston hoping to repeat the trick on Wearside.