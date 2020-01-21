Report: Liverpool confident of selling seldom-seen player for £13m profit this summer

Just two Premier League starts; that is all the action that Xherdan Shaqiri has got for Jurgen Klopp's champions-in-waiting Liverpool this season.

Liverpool value Xherdan Shaqiri at around £25 million and have rejected loan offers from Roma and Sevilla for the seldom-seen Swiss international, according to Goal.

If or when a former Inter Milan and Bayern Munich man does bid farewell to Anfield, he will have the sort of CV that most players can only dream of.

Shaqiri might not be the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet, far from it, but within the next few months he will have a Premier League winners’ medal to add to his Champions League triumph.

The 28-year-old has started just two games in England’s top flight this season but Liverpool, who are dreaming of a legendary double-winning campaign, have no intention of letting their joker in the pack walk away from Anfield midway through a gruelling campaign.

Roma and Sevilla have made offers but Shaqiri is not heading to Serie A or La Liga this month.

By the time the summer rolls around, however, the story might be a little different. Liverpool are confident that they could sell an 82-cap international for £30 million at the end of the season – about double the fee that they paid to sign Shaqiri from Stoke City 18 months ago (Guardian).

Liverpool have been crowned kings of the transfer market in recent seasons with sporting director Michael Edwards a master when it comes to making big profits on ill-fitting players.

The likes of Danny Ward, Jordon Ibe, Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke and Mamadou Sakho were sold for eye-watering fees despite failing to live up to expectations at Anfield. And Shaqiri could soon become another sign of Liverpool’s ability to turn water into wine.