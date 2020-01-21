Quick links

Report: Derby can sign international speedster for just £2.5m; he's up for sale

Championship pair Derby County and Blackburn Rovers reportedly want Lech Poznan's Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak.

Derby County or Blackburn Rovers can sign Poland international Kamil Jozwiak for as little as £2.5 million, according to Polstat Sport, with the Lech Poznan winger eyeing a move to England.

The Rams already have one Polish talent in their ranks in the shape of Krystian Bielik and the former Arsenal man could soon be reunited with a speedy forward he has played alongside for years in the international camps.

Jozwiak, who has represented his country from the U16s to the senior squad, has been put up for sale by a Lech Poznan side who are hoping to raise some much-needed funds before the January transfer window comes to an end.

 

As a result, the Railwaymen are willing to accept just £2.5 million for a man who made his Poland debut in November.

Jozwiak has been linked with clubs across the Atlantic but he has no interest in plying his trade in the MLS, the report adds, with the 21-year-old preferring a move to England’s second tier amid interest from Derby and Blackburn.

A versatile attacker who can play on the right and the left, Jozwiak has produced four goals and four assists in the Ekstraklasa this season. He could potentially replace fellow speed demon Florian Jozefzoon at Pride Park with the Dutchman starting just six Championship games under Phillip Cocu this season.

Cocu showed during his trophy-laden spell in charge of PSV that he is capable of helping young players realise their potential. And, since taking over at Derby, Jaden Bogle, Jason Knight and Max Bird have gone from strength to strength too.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

