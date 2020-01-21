Report: Crystal Palace interested in signing 2017 Golden Boot winner for free

Former Chicago Fire great Nemanja Nikolic wants a Premier League move after leaving the MLS and Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are reportedly interested.

The fact that the Eagles have soared well above the relegation zone all season without a reliable number nine in their ranks is nothing short of an exceptional achievement.

And the addition of Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton should make a top ten finish a genuine possibility for Roy Hodgson’s side with the Turkish international, who scored on his debut in Saturday’s draw at Manchester City, potentially the final piece on Palace’s attacking jigsaw.

But Tosun is not the only striker the Londoners are targeting this month.

At 32, and without a club, you might have thought that a chance in the Premier League had passed Nikolic by. But the Hungarian number nine is reported to be in Crystal Palace’s sights, a matter of weeks after his contract with Chicago Fire expired.

One of the hottest goal-scorers in American football over the last few seasons, Nikolic won the MLS Golden Boot in 2017. And, in his final season at Chicago Fire, Nikolic proved that there is life in the old dog yet with 13 efforts in total.

A wily centre-forward, there is very little for Palace fans to go on but a player with his ruthless finishing skills from inside the penalty area would only benefit from gaining an understanding with Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and co.