Quick links

Crystal Palace

Major League Soccer

Premier League

Report: Crystal Palace interested in signing 2017 Golden Boot winner for free

Danny Owen
Crystal Palace fans celebrate a goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 14, 2017 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Chicago Fire great Nemanja Nikolic wants a Premier League move after leaving the MLS and Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are reportedly interested.

Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in action during a game between the Chicago fire and the New England Revolution on May 8, 2019 at...

Free agent Nemanja Nikolic is hoping for a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace interested in bringing the MLS great to Selhurst Park, according to the Mail.

The fact that the Eagles have soared well above the relegation zone all season without a reliable number nine in their ranks is nothing short of an exceptional achievement.

And the addition of Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton should make a top ten finish a genuine possibility for Roy Hodgson’s side with the Turkish international, who scored on his debut in Saturday’s draw at Manchester City, potentially the final piece on Palace’s attacking jigsaw.

 

But Tosun is not the only striker the Londoners are targeting this month.

At 32, and without a club, you might have thought that a chance in the Premier League had passed Nikolic by. But the Hungarian number nine is reported to be in Crystal Palace’s sights, a matter of weeks after his contract with Chicago Fire expired.

Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in game during a game action between the Chicago Fire and the Colorado Rapids on April 20, 2019 at...

One of the hottest goal-scorers in American football over the last few seasons, Nikolic won the MLS Golden Boot in 2017. And, in his final season at Chicago Fire, Nikolic proved that there is life in the old dog yet with 13 efforts in total.

A wily centre-forward, there is very little for Palace fans to go on but a player with his ruthless finishing skills from inside the penalty area would only benefit from gaining an understanding with Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and co.

Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic (23) looks to control the ball during a match between the New England Revolution and the Chicago Fire on August 24, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch