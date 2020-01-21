Report: Celtic want Premiership rivals' nine-goal star after he shone against Hoops

Liam Donnelly has been a revelation for Motherwell but is he ready to make the step up with Neil Lennon's Celtic?

Celtic are interested in signing prolific Liam Donnelly from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell during the January transfer window, according to Belfast Live.

Ismaila Soro might not be the only new midfielder to arrive at Parkhead this month.

Subscribe

While the Hoops are expected to tie up a £2 million deal for a tough-tackling Ivorian who has been likened to N’Golo Kante, it seems that Celtic have set their sights on a player capable of scoring goals as well as stopping them.

Northern Ireland international Donnelly has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season north of the border, netting nine times in 20 games for Motherwell, including a clinical brace in a 5-2 defeat against Neil Lennon’s side back in August.

And, five months after that double-salvo against the champions, Belfast Live reports that Donnelly could be rewarded with a shock move to Parkhead.

The 23-year-old is certainly in the form of his life and is finally showing signs of fulfilling his potential, four years after he was released by Fulham.

“People wondered why I signed him but if he can stay fit then we have a great player on our hands as he has all the attributes,” Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson told FourFourTwo of a player he bought from Hartlepool United in 2018.

“He reads the game well, is quick, can play with both feet and he has added goals to his game.

“Everyone thought he would go on to be a top player but he lost his way a little bit. We’ve galvanised him now and he is playing with confidence.”

Whether Donnelly can make the step up at Celtic, however, remains to be seen. In Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor, the Hoops already have two midfielders capable of scoring goals at a reliable rate.

Furthermore, Celtic have been frequently criticised over the years for snatching their rivals’ star players and turning them into seldom-seen squad players at Parkhead. Could Donnelly face the same fate that befell Gary Mackay-Steven, Jonny Hayes and co?