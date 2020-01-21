Report: Bournemouth eyeing club-record move for £35m-rated player; also want Dortmund man

Lyon star Bertrand Traore could reportedly return to the Premier League with Eddie Howe; Dortmund's Bundesliga sub Jacob Bruun Larsen is linked, too.

Bournemouth are looking to raid two of Europe’s biggest clubs as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s attack with Lyon’s Bertrand Traore and Borussia Dortmund’s Jacob Bruun Larsen both targets, according to the Mail.

With ten defeats in 12 and a single goal in their last seven games, one of the top flight’s best run clubs are in more danger than ever before of losing their Premier League status.

A combination of the division’s lowest-scoring attack, plus a defence with a penchant for costly errors, makes for a rather dangerous cocktail with Bournemouth slipping to second bottom in the table.

So, with just over a week remaining in the January transfer window, time is running out for the South Coast outfit to bring in some much-needed reinforcements.

According to the Mail, the threat of relegation could push Bournemouth into shattering their transfer record for £35 million-rated Lyon winger Bertrand Traore.

The Burkina Faso international started his career at Chelsea but made his name at Ajax, shining at the Amsterdam arena before moving to France three years ago. The 2019/20 season has been far from a stellar one for Traore, however, with just three goals and four assists to his name from 24 appearances.

Bruun Larsen, a loan target for The Cherries, has also endured a campaign to forget. The rangy Dane has played just 65 minutes of Bundesliga football, failing to build on his impressive breakthrough campaign under Lucian Favre at Dortmund.

Now, Traore and Bruun Larsen would certainly be welcome additions but their struggles in recent months should have supporters feeling a little wary. After all, from Jordon Ibe to Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma to Philip Billing, many of Howe’s biggest signings have flopped at the Vitality.