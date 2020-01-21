Report: 27-year-old accepts that Tottenham move isn't going to happen this month

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha but he is stuck at Selhurst Park under Roy Hodgson.

Wilfried Zaha has accepted that he is stuck at Crystal Palace at the end of the season with Tottenham Hotspur reluctant to meet his £80 million price-tag, according to the Mail.

And this will be music to the ears of Palace fans everywhere.

There is arguably no club in the Premier League so reliant on one player as the Eagles are on Zaha and the prospect of losing their homegrown talisman during the January transfer window will have had the Selhurst Park faithful waking up in cold sweats.

It is no secret that a host of clubs would love to sign the Ivory Coast international but Palace chairman Steve Parish is standing firm on his £80 million valuation with almost four years left on a contract which made him the club’s highest-paid player.

Tottenham are interested but, with Jose Mourinho crying out for a new striker, The Mail reports that Daniel Levy is not going to provide another £80 million to fund a deal to bring Zaha to North London.

Not this month, at least.

Zaha, then, will have to wait until the end of the season to make the long-awaited step up in his career with his appointment of super-agent Pini Zahavi, a man who specialises in brokering eye-watering transfers, blunted by Parish’s steely determination.

The 2019/20 campaign, however, hasn’t been a stellar one for Zaha. Three goals and three assists in 24 matches is far from a tally befitting of a player worth £80 million and, if he really wants to join one of England’s biggest clubs, improvements are required between now and May.