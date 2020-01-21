QPR seemingly miss out as Premier League youngster reportedly heads for medical elsewhere

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is letting Easah Suliman leave the Premier League outfit but he's not heading to Queens Park Rangers.

Easah Suliman is set to leave Aston Villa for Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes, according to the Birmingham Mail, with a move to Queens Park Rangers failing to come to fruition.

Back in 2015, a Birmingham-born centre-back was one of the hottest teenage prospects in the game.

And, two years after Villa fought off Liverpool and Bayern Munich to secure the youngster’s signature (Mail), Suliman captained England to glory at the U19 European Championships.

It looked like the world was at his feet back then but, as we enter a new decade, it seems that a player who has struggled to build on his initial promise is set to leave Bodymoor Heath, and Britain, behind.

The Mail reports that Suliman has failed to win over manager Dean Smith and, with his future lying away from Villa Park, the 21-year-old has travelled to Portugal to undergo a medical at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Suliman will be hoping to take a leaf out of Marcus Edwards’ book in a rustic, photogenic little town. Edwards, famously nicknamed Tottenham’s answer to Lionel Messi by Mauricio Pochettino, has rebuild his reputation at Vitoria, starring and scoring in the Europa League against Arsenal this season.

This comes two months after Suliman featured on trial for QPR, according to West London Sport.

Mark Warburton’s side have one of the weakest defences in the Championship but it seems that they will now miss out on a chance to press ahead with a deal for a player who holds the unique distinction of being the first player of Asian heritage to captain an England international side.