Quick links

Aston Villa

Queens Park Rangers

Premier League

Championship

QPR seemingly miss out as Premier League youngster reportedly heads for medical elsewhere

Danny Owen
General view of Loftus Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on August 25, 2018 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is letting Easah Suliman leave the Premier League outfit but he's not heading to Queens Park Rangers.

Easah Suliman of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on August 26, 2017 in London, England.

Easah Suliman is set to leave Aston Villa for Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes, according to the Birmingham Mail, with a  move to Queens Park Rangers failing to come to fruition.

Back in 2015, a Birmingham-born centre-back was one of the hottest teenage prospects in the game.

And, two years after Villa fought off Liverpool and Bayern Munich to secure the youngster’s signature (Mail), Suliman captained England to glory at the U19 European Championships.

 

It looked like the world was at his feet back then but, as we enter a new decade, it seems that a player who has struggled to build on his initial promise is set to leave Bodymoor Heath, and Britain, behind.

The Mail reports that Suliman has failed to win over manager Dean Smith and, with his future lying away from Villa Park, the 21-year-old has travelled to Portugal to undergo a medical at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Easah Suliman of England celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship Final between England and Portugal on July 15, 2017 in Gori, Georgia.

Suliman will be hoping to take a leaf out of Marcus Edwards’ book in a rustic, photogenic little town. Edwards, famously nicknamed Tottenham’s answer to Lionel Messi by Mauricio Pochettino, has rebuild his reputation at Vitoria, starring and scoring in the Europa League against Arsenal this season.

This comes two months after Suliman featured on trial for QPR, according to West London Sport.

Mark Warburton’s side have one of the weakest defences in the Championship but it seems that they will now miss out on a chance to press ahead with a deal for a player who holds the unique distinction of being the first player of Asian heritage to captain an England international side.

Easah Suliman of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on January 08, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch