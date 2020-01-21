Quick links

Photo: Reported Wolves target pictured at the club

A general view of Molineux before the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to add Ecuador international Leonardo Campana to Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.

Leonardo Campana of Ecuador looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 8, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

Leonardo Campana has been spotted in Old Gold for the first time as the Ecuador international closes in on a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the BBC reporting that Wolves are closing in on a £20 million deal to snap up Olympiakos’ speed demon Daniel Podence in the coming days, Campana’s impending arrival has gone under the radar somewhat.

 

But a 19-year-old who already has four international caps to his name could prove to be one of the smartest signings of the Fosun era, the BBC adding that he has travelled to England to undergo a medical with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

And, with leaked photos seemingly confirming Campana’s arrival, it is only a matter of time before everything is signed, sealed and delivered.

A hard-working talisman who idolises Robert Lewandowski, Campana scored six goals in nine games to fire Ecuador to the U20 South American title some 12 months ago.

The teenager is not expected to usurp Raul Jimenez as Wolves’ number one centre-forward any time soon but, with his physical strength and poaching ability, he looks a perfect fit for Nuno’s s lone-striker system.

Campana’s arrival, however, could seal the fate of fellow youngster Rafa Mir. Big things were expected of the Spain U21 star when Wolves beat Real Madrid to his signature two years ago but, after failing to fire on loan at Nottingham Forest, he has now been farmed out to Huesca until the end of the season.

Mir is a million miles from the first team right now and he might have just fallen one rung further down the ladder.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

