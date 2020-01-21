Quick links

Leeds United

West Ham United

Norwich City

Championship

Premier League

La Liga

'Have to pay': Manager insists reported Leeds target will cost £8.5m

Danny Owen
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on October 1, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are reportedly challenging Premier League duo Norwich City and West Ham for Rayo Vallecano's Adri Embarba.

Adrian Embarba of Rayo Vallecano looks on during the La Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at Abanca Balaidos Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Vigo, Spain.

Rayo Vallecano coach Paco Jemez has warned any club hoping to sign Adri Embarba that they will have to trigger his £8.5 million release clause, as reported by El Desmarque, with Leeds, West Ham and Norwich City linked.

One of the most underrated attacking talents in Spanish football appears to be on the verge of bringing an end to his seven-year spell with Rayo.

The skilful winger stayed loyal to his club when the Madrid-based outfit were relegated from La Liga last season but, after producing seven goals and 11 assists in the second tier, teams are queuing up to offer Embarba a fresh start.

 

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds, West Ham and Norwich are all interested in bringing the 27-year-old to England. And whoever wins the race will get their mitts on a skilful play-maker who loves to skip past defenders wreak havoc in the final third.

But, with mid-table Rayo still hoping to force their way into the play-offs, Jemez is determined not lose his talisman on the cheap.

"If (a club) wants Adrián Embarba, they have to pay the clause," said Jemez, who also referenced interest from La Liga strugglers Espanyol.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Adrian Embarba Blazquez of Rayo Vallecano celebrates his team's first goal 1:0 during the match between Rayo Vallecano and CD Lugo at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on...

The report adds that Embarba has an £8.5 million release clause in his contract, a fee which may be a little too rich for a Leeds side who are operating under the steely gaze of Financial Fair Play. Norwich, meanwhile, don’t exactly have cash by the bucket load either, having spent a combined £700,000 on newcomers Lukas Rupp and Ondrej Duda this month.

West Ham, then, have a clear advantage. But, with Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals already wearing claret and blue, surely David Moyes doesn’t need another diminutive play-maker.

Adrian Embarba Blazquez of Rayo Vallecano during the Pre-season Friendly match between 1.FSV Mainz 05 and Rayo Vallecano at Sportzentrum Worgl on July 17, 2019 in Worgl, Austria

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch