'Have to pay': Manager insists reported Leeds target will cost £8.5m

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are reportedly challenging Premier League duo Norwich City and West Ham for Rayo Vallecano's Adri Embarba.

Rayo Vallecano coach Paco Jemez has warned any club hoping to sign Adri Embarba that they will have to trigger his £8.5 million release clause, as reported by El Desmarque, with Leeds, West Ham and Norwich City linked.

One of the most underrated attacking talents in Spanish football appears to be on the verge of bringing an end to his seven-year spell with Rayo.

The skilful winger stayed loyal to his club when the Madrid-based outfit were relegated from La Liga last season but, after producing seven goals and 11 assists in the second tier, teams are queuing up to offer Embarba a fresh start.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds, West Ham and Norwich are all interested in bringing the 27-year-old to England. And whoever wins the race will get their mitts on a skilful play-maker who loves to skip past defenders wreak havoc in the final third.

But, with mid-table Rayo still hoping to force their way into the play-offs, Jemez is determined not lose his talisman on the cheap.

"If (a club) wants Adrián Embarba, they have to pay the clause," said Jemez, who also referenced interest from La Liga strugglers Espanyol.

The report adds that Embarba has an £8.5 million release clause in his contract, a fee which may be a little too rich for a Leeds side who are operating under the steely gaze of Financial Fair Play. Norwich, meanwhile, don’t exactly have cash by the bucket load either, having spent a combined £700,000 on newcomers Lukas Rupp and Ondrej Duda this month.

West Ham, then, have a clear advantage. But, with Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals already wearing claret and blue, surely David Moyes doesn’t need another diminutive play-maker.