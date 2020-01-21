Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

£25m man omitted from matchday squad as he reportedly nears Wolves move

Danny Owen
Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates following the UEFA Europa League group K match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Besiktas at Molineux on December 12,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly entered advanced negotiations to bring Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence to the Premier League.

Daniel Podence of Olympiacos celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis...

Daniel Podence was conspicuous by his absence from Olympiakos’s matchday squad for the upcoming clash with OFI Crete, as the Portugal international seemingly closes in on a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One of the most underrated forwards in the European game appears to be Molineux bound.

According to the Telegraph, Wolves are in advanced negotiations to bring Podence to the Black Country, although their £21 million offer falls some £4 million short of the Greek giants’ valuation.

 

Five goals and five assists in 27 games is hardly a fearsome tally but there is more to Podence’s game than the mere statistics. The former Sporting Lisbon youngster is a joy to watch in full flow, leaving full-backs quaking in their boots with his rapid pace, skilful dribbling and refreshingly direct style.

Podence shone in a Europa League qualifier against Burnley last season and also ran Tottenham ragged in the Champions League this – suggesting that he would have few problems adapting to life in the Premier League.

And the 24-year-old was nowhere to be seen as Olympiakos took to Twitter to announce their 21-man squad for Wednesday’s match away in Crete.

It remains to be seen whether Podence was omitted because of the ongoing talks surrounding his future although it is interesting to note that Kostas Tsimikas, who has also been linked with a move, is included in the roster.

Daniel Podence of Olympiakos celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League qualifing second leg play off match between Burnley and Olympiakos at Turf Moor on August 30, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch