£25m man omitted from matchday squad as he reportedly nears Wolves move

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly entered advanced negotiations to bring Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence to the Premier League.

Daniel Podence was conspicuous by his absence from Olympiakos’s matchday squad for the upcoming clash with OFI Crete, as the Portugal international seemingly closes in on a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One of the most underrated forwards in the European game appears to be Molineux bound.

According to the Telegraph, Wolves are in advanced negotiations to bring Podence to the Black Country, although their £21 million offer falls some £4 million short of the Greek giants’ valuation.

Five goals and five assists in 27 games is hardly a fearsome tally but there is more to Podence’s game than the mere statistics. The former Sporting Lisbon youngster is a joy to watch in full flow, leaving full-backs quaking in their boots with his rapid pace, skilful dribbling and refreshingly direct style.

Podence shone in a Europa League qualifier against Burnley last season and also ran Tottenham ragged in the Champions League this – suggesting that he would have few problems adapting to life in the Premier League.

Η αποστολή της ομάδας μας για το ματς κόντρα στον Ο.Φ.Η. / The squad players selected ahead of the match against O.F.I. FC.

And the 24-year-old was nowhere to be seen as Olympiakos took to Twitter to announce their 21-man squad for Wednesday’s match away in Crete.

It remains to be seen whether Podence was omitted because of the ongoing talks surrounding his future although it is interesting to note that Kostas Tsimikas, who has also been linked with a move, is included in the roster.