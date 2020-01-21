When is the Disney+ UK launch? British viewers finally have some good release date news!

Disney's new streaming service could well take the fight to industry giants Netflix but when is it heading to the UK?

While countries like the USA, Australia, New Zealand and The Netherlands have been enjoying Disney+ since it launched in November, fans in Europe and here in the UK have been forced to wait quite a bit longer for the highly anticipated streaming service.

The release date for fans in the US and Canda was quickly revealed by Disney when the streaming service was announced.

Fans on the west side of the Atlantic would be getting Disney+ on November 12th whereas Disney devotees in the UK and the majority of Europe were left in the dark about when Disney+ would be heading to our shores.

Eventually, it was announced that the UK and Europe release date would be March 31st, 2020 but that's now been brought forward!

Disney+ has a new UK release date!

After originally being announced as March 31st, Disney+ will now be heading our way a week earlier on March 24th.

While a week early is not much in the grand scheme of things, the news has been well-received nonetheless.

What to watch on Disney+ and how much will it cost?

Disney+ has been on the wishlists of many binge-watchers in recent months as it contains a whole host of Disney-related content from classic animated films, Pixar movies and even Marvel and Star Wars content.

One of the biggest draws has also been The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV show which has been a huge hit since it released alongside Disney+ in the US on November 12th.

While the streaming service is priced at $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year in the US, Disney+ will be priced at £5.99 per month and £59.99 per year here in the UK.

What's with the delay?

The delay in Disney+ coming to the UK is believed to be because of licensing agreements that Disney had with the likes of Sky and Netflix which have at times shown Disney content.

The delay stems from the fact that Disney would prefer to have almost complete exclusivity of their content and waited for the opportune moment to make this possible here and in the majority of Europe.