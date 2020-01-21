'Deserves better': Collymore wants Aston Villa star at Liverpool after links to Reds' rivals

The former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker is in awe of Jack Grealish.

Stan Collymore thinks Jack Grealish could end up with an England team built around him if he left Aston Villa for Liverpool.

Grealish has starred for a Villa side battling to survive its first season back in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and creating another five (plus two and one, respectively, in the cups).

His form has already seen Manchester United credited with an interest, but it is at Liverpool where the 24-year-old would truly flourish according to Collymore - who played for both the Reds and Aston Villa.

Writing in his weekly column for The Daily Mirror (January 21, page 47), the 48-year-old explained: "I know I’m biased towards Jack Grealish but the stats don’t lie.

"For him to become the first English midfielder to register 15 goals/assists since Frank Lampard in 2009/10, in an average to poor team, is a superb effort.

"His talent deserves a better platform, and if you were to stick Grealish in that Liverpool midfield and let him service their magic front three, the kid could be one of Europe’s most effective midfielders.

"He could even have an England team built around him.

"Forget Manchester United, Grealish will be waiting five years to reach the level he could get to at Anfield."

A lifelong Aston Villa supporter who grew up in nearby Solihull, Grealish is unlikely to take lightly any decision to leave Villa Park.

But relegation back to the Championship could force the hand of the former England Under-21 international.

Whether or not Liverpool would be keen on a move for Grealish, should he become available, remains to be seen.

But with Adam Lallana's contract due to expire this summer, there could be a vacancy at Anfield for the Aston Villa number 10.