Cold Feet: What happened between Rachel and Adam? Laura's arrival explained!

The new series has offered fans a total blast from the past.

Cold Feet is back and it's got us thinking about Rachel and Adam.

What a relief!

Mike Bullen's beloved British sitcom has returned to screens and it feels less like tuning into a show than it does us reacquainting ourselves with fond friends.

It all began with the chronicling of three charming couples navigating daily life and relationships with series 1 in 1997. The series immediately earned a devoted following and cemented itself as an essential watch for all TV enthusiasts.

Although it ran for five series until 2003, there was a lengthy absence up until 2016 when it was finally brought back to unsuspecting admirers.

We're glad it's kept on screens since then, and now, we've finally been invited to tuck into series 9, which began airing on Monday, January 13th 2020.

Cold Feet: Rachel and Adam

The recent episodes have prompted audiences to reminisce what happened between Rachel and Adam.

Rachel (played by Helen Baxendale) was with Cold Feet from the very start and kickstarted a relationship with Adam (James Nesbitt).

Like the other romances explored through the show, there were speedbumps throughout the series, but audiences grew very attached to the couple. Arguably the biggest shock thrown into the mix was that Rachel had a husband that she kept secret - it doesn't get much more dramatic than that!

Nevertheless, they persevered, stayed together and married each other in season 3. In series 4, we witnessed the announcement of Rachel's pregnancy and the fifth series welcomed their baby, Matthew (now played by Cel Spellman).

However, it was in series 5 that Rachel died in a horrific car crash, breaking the hearts of Adam and fans. The show would've ender on the scene of her funeral, if not for the revival for series 6 far later.

Fans on Twitter talk Cold Feet

As you'd expect, people have taken to Twitter to weigh in their thoughts and opinions on

Check out a selection of tweets:

I also guessed that Laura was the girl Adam & Rachel nearly adopted! We are not geeks we are”Cold Feet Elders!” — Chans tweets (@chantellmaria) January 20, 2020

Adam and Rachel where ment to adopt her before rachel found out she was pregnant with Matthew back in series 4. — Cold Feet (@ColdfeetNo1fan) January 20, 2020

Cold feet was immense again tonight. Jenny’s story is so poignantly written, makes complete sense that’s she lost who she is after something so big consumed her for so long. I also remember the storyline where Adam and Rachel almost adopted Laura very well! So glad it’s back ❤️ — Rach Norcott (@racheyrooney) January 20, 2020

Who is Laura in Cold Feet?

The above tweets do a pretty good job of quickly capturing who the character is, but let's take a moment to break it down.

When Rachel was alive, she and Adam were considering adoption before the reveal of her pregnancy saw Matthew come into the equation.

In the latest series, Adam spots defendant Laura (the girl they were going to adopt) in court, all grown up. The reason they didn't adopt is that they were told a home with a baby may not be the best place for Laura to be, but it's exciting to see that she's found her way into Adam's life after all.

We'll just have to see how the storyline progresses...

