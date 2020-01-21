Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Charlie Nicholas predicts an end to Liverpool's unbeaten PL run

Shamanth Jayaram
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are yet to lose a game this season in the Premier League.

Liverpool players celebrate Virgil van Dijk's goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Charlie Nicholas wrote in his column on Sky Sports about Liverpool's vulnerabilities ahead of their game against Wolves on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's side are on a roll in the Premier League having dropped just two points all season. Liverpool are guaranteed to lift the Premier League barring an unimaginable capitulation. 

The Reds are on course to set/break a number of records before the end of the season including becoming only the second team in the Premier League era to go an entire season unbeaten.  

 

Arsenal are the only other team to do so and Gunners legend Charlie Nicholas predicts that Liverpool will not match his former side's record of becoming 'Invincibles'.

He said: "As cool as Virgil van Dijk and the back four have been, there was a vulnerability there. It was a massive game (against Manchester United) and they got the result. That being said, I see Liverpool's first defeat of the season coming on Thursday, but it will not change the destiny of the Premier League title."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (L) jokes with Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29,...

Wolves are a tough team to play against especially in their own backyard. Nuno Santo's men have caused a number of problems to the top sides since the start of last season and they are more than capable of causing an upset against the league leaders. 

However, Liverpool have managed to overcome every other side in the league this season irrespective of how good their performance was.

Their front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah are capable of winning games single-handedly and if even one of them turns up in full form, Liverpool will be the favourites to take home all three points. 

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Roberto Firmino (9) of Liverpool celebrates his first goal with team mates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah (11) during the Premier League match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch