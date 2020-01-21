Charlie Nicholas predicts an end to Liverpool's unbeaten PL run

Liverpool are yet to lose a game this season in the Premier League.

Charlie Nicholas wrote in his column on Sky Sports about Liverpool's vulnerabilities ahead of their game against Wolves on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's side are on a roll in the Premier League having dropped just two points all season. Liverpool are guaranteed to lift the Premier League barring an unimaginable capitulation.

The Reds are on course to set/break a number of records before the end of the season including becoming only the second team in the Premier League era to go an entire season unbeaten.

Arsenal are the only other team to do so and Gunners legend Charlie Nicholas predicts that Liverpool will not match his former side's record of becoming 'Invincibles'.

He said: "As cool as Virgil van Dijk and the back four have been, there was a vulnerability there. It was a massive game (against Manchester United) and they got the result. That being said, I see Liverpool's first defeat of the season coming on Thursday, but it will not change the destiny of the Premier League title."

Wolves are a tough team to play against especially in their own backyard. Nuno Santo's men have caused a number of problems to the top sides since the start of last season and they are more than capable of causing an upset against the league leaders.

However, Liverpool have managed to overcome every other side in the league this season irrespective of how good their performance was.

Their front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah are capable of winning games single-handedly and if even one of them turns up in full form, Liverpool will be the favourites to take home all three points.