Sky pundit 'saddened' by Celtic star's behaviour

Leigh Griffiths broke his barren spell for Celtic on Saturday.

Charlie Nicholas has criticised Celtic hitman Leigh Griffiths over his choice of celebration on Saturday.

Griffiths opened the scoring in the Hoops' Scottish Cup win away to Partick Thistle this past weekend for what was his first goal since August.

Subscribe

As a celebration, the 29-year-old stuck an index finger in both ears to symbolise that he isn't listening to critics who believe that his time at Celtic is coming to an end.

The Scottish giants signed Patryk Klimala in a transfer which could push Griffiths further down the pecking order at Parkhead, with a number of pundits predicting that his arrival will result in the former Hibernian marksman playing less.

Griffiths came out swinging in his post-match interviews and promised that he was far from finished with the Bhoys, but Nicholas believes that the player 'made a pig's ear' of things with his celebration.

He wrote in The Daily Star: "Leigh Griffiths made a pig’s ear of things with his weekend goal celebration. It really worried and saddened me. He is trying to pick fights with people who don’t matter.

"It is not a battle he needs to take on. If he does then he will be making a big mistake. Just celebrate with the Celtic fans and enjoy the moment."

In Griffiths's defence, this is the attitude which has helped him become one of Scotland's most lethal goalscorers.

He is a fiery and passionate character and if you take that out of his game then Griffiths - who scored 40 goals during the 2015-16 campaign - is a different player altogether.