Celtic leaning pundit's comments on Rangers will be music to Ibrox fans' ears

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are engaged in a fierce and open title battle with Neil Lennon's Celtic.

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have been described by Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker - who used to play for the Ibrox side's big rivals Celtic - as the "real deal".

Since their return to the Scottish Premiership, Rangers have been improving season by season, and as things stand, the Light Blues are just two points behind the Hoops, with a game in hand on Neil Lennon's side.

Rangers and Celtic's last league game before the winter break saw the two lock horns at Parkhead, and the Ibrox side emerged triumphant, winning 2-1 on their rivals' patch thanks to goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic.

With the previously sizeable gap between the two sides now thinner than it has been since the Light Blues' return to the top flight, there is real optimism amongst the Ibrox outfit's fans regarding the hopes of sealing title number 55.

"I can see Celtic being really strong and picking up six, seven or eight wins on the bounce on the back of the winter break but, equally, I can see Rangers doing that too," Walker told Sky Sports News.

"I think what the 29th at Parkhead told us was that Rangers are the real deal. They won last season in a similar fixture but that game was at Ibrox, I think it is a huge statement for Rangers to be able to go to Parkhead and win there. That tells you a lot because Celtic's home record has been absolutely outstanding."

The Light Blues and the Bhoys have faced off three times already this season, with one league win apiece, while in the Scottish League Cup final, Lennon's charges beat Gerrard's side at Hampden Park.

On Wednesday night, Rangers will host St Mirren at Ibrox in the league, while Celtic head to Kilmarnock.