'Would be a great signing', 'pass': Some Celtic fans react to links with 'new Jonny Evans'

Aaron Hickey of Hearts holds off Karamoko Dembele of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Neil Lennon's Celtic are reportedly interested in one of the country's most highly rated young players.

25th May 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Football Cup Final, Heart of Midlothian versus Celtic; Aaron Hickey of Hearts takes a shot at goal

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer speculation linking them with one of Scotland's most highly rated youngsters.

The Hoops are reportedly interested in Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, who is a lifelong Celtic fan and previously trained with the Parkhead club.

Numerous clubs have been linked with the 17-year-old, including Rangers, Arsenal, Southampton and Newcastle United, as was reported by the Scottish Sun in October.

 

 

The latest report on Hickey, from The Sun, claims that Crystal Palace will outbid Celtic in the "£1.5million race" for the teenager.

Palace are reportedly happy to loan Hickey back to Hearts for the rest of the season, while Celtic are reluctant to go to the asking price - but will pick up 30 percent of any profit Hearts make on the player.

Here is what some Celtic fans on social media have made on the latest report on Hickey, who has previously been compared to Jonny Evans:

"Right now he reminds me of Jonny Evans, who I’ve seen in training with Northern Ireland," Hearts coach Austin MacPhee told The Scottish Sun earlier this month. "It’s the way he defends, moves and always wants the ball as a defender."

Hickey has made 25 appearances for Hearts this season, scoring once, while his overall tally for the Edinburgh club is 29 appearances in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

