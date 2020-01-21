'Would be a great signing', 'pass': Some Celtic fans react to links with 'new Jonny Evans'

Neil Lennon's Celtic are reportedly interested in one of the country's most highly rated young players.

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer speculation linking them with one of Scotland's most highly rated youngsters.

The Hoops are reportedly interested in Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, who is a lifelong Celtic fan and previously trained with the Parkhead club.

Numerous clubs have been linked with the 17-year-old, including Rangers, Arsenal, Southampton and Newcastle United, as was reported by the Scottish Sun in October.

The latest report on Hickey, from The Sun, claims that Crystal Palace will outbid Celtic in the "£1.5million race" for the teenager.

Palace are reportedly happy to loan Hickey back to Hearts for the rest of the season, while Celtic are reluctant to go to the asking price - but will pick up 30 percent of any profit Hearts make on the player.

Here is what some Celtic fans on social media have made on the latest report on Hickey, who has previously been compared to Jonny Evans:



“Celtic want to sign...” “not meeting asking price...” When will this end? The board are at it again at our arguably most important transfer window. PL fussy to spend as per... We are financially far superior than the rangers yet we don’t use it to our advantage. — Aaron S Bolingoli (@DueGreetin) 20 January 2020

Buy him off Hearts and loan him back there for the rest of the season at least. Keep him playing elsewhere for a season or two. He’s not going to get into our squad yet — Dermot Houston (@DeRebCelts) 20 January 2020

No no no — SupremeLeader ™ (@KevinSinclair94) 20 January 2020

We guy has been an absolute stand out the 5 times I have watched him, but we probs got rid of him coz he was too wee — chivs (@CHIVS105) 20 January 2020

if u are getting rid off boli aye get him — scott (@ScottSmith1209) 20 January 2020

Crystal Place look like they will pay asking price, don't think we are willing to pay £1.5m — Tony (@Anthony00238846) 20 January 2020

Pass. — Jp Minimoy (@JMinimoy) 20 January 2020

We agreed a 30% sell on clause when he left. So that would be 30% less we'd pay Hearts. That's probably where the sticking point is. Decent player. — jimmy grimble (@bitdoc) 20 January 2020

I'd take him — MARK HUGHES (@GOLDENCHILD111) 20 January 2020

Think Hickey would be a good signing, the lad is showing a lot of potential..

Good going forward n decent defending..

got to remember this lad is only 17!! He’s playing every week for Hearts!

Bring him bk, develop n play, couple years we could have a serious talent on the books — Dom Shiv7 (@Shiv1888) 20 January 2020

Would be a great signing tho I’d loan him back to hearts for the next 18 months and let him develop — Amerigo Bonasera (@mickreilly67) 20 January 2020

"Right now he reminds me of Jonny Evans, who I’ve seen in training with Northern Ireland," Hearts coach Austin MacPhee told The Scottish Sun earlier this month. "It’s the way he defends, moves and always wants the ball as a defender."

Hickey has made 25 appearances for Hearts this season, scoring once, while his overall tally for the Edinburgh club is 29 appearances in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.