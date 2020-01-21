Bentaleb joins Newcastle, sends message on Twitter

Newcastle United have signed the Algeria midfielder.

Well, Nabil Bentaleb has sealed his move to Newcastle United.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has joined the Magpies on a half-season loan from Bundesliga side Schalke.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle will have the option to make it a permanent move in the summer.

A number of disciplinary issues and a knee injury mean that Bentaleb hadn't kicked a ball for Schalke's senior side since April of 2019.

But the player himself has revealed on Twitter that he's champing at the bit to get involved with the Magpies, commenting on his pride to wear the shirt.

Happy to join the @nufc family very excited to be wearing the colours of such a historic club , and wish all the best to @s04 for the rest of the season! pic.twitter.com/p6bLRS5NWu — Nabil Bentaleb (@nabilbentaleb42) January 21, 2020

The worry for Newcastle is that Bentaleb has a reputation as being a difficult character.

The 25-year-old also fell out of favour at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino and was made to train with the reserves but, in terms of talent, he definitely has a little something and it'll be interesting to see what side of him United fans see over the next five months.

According to The Shields Gazette, he won't be eligible for tonight's clash with Everton, but Saturday's FA Cup clash with Oxford United is a potential debut.