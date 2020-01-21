The Baby Jabba meme has fans divided - madly in love or totally terrified!

Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian gave birth to one of the cutest creatures ever seen in sci-fi but now Baby Yoda has some competition.

Ahead of its release, the excitement surrounding the new Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian was huge.

For the first time ever we'd get to see the sprawling Star Wars universe on the small screen at near enough movie quality with a mysterious helmeted bounty hunter leading the way.

What fans did not expect was for the appearance of The Child, or Baby Yoda to give him his adopted name in pop culture, who became an overnight sensation.

The adorable little green alien with those massively oversized ears became an instant hit and completely took over any and all forms of social media and new memes are still heading our way.

Now, however, Baby Yoda might well have found himself some competition.

Say hello to Baby Jabba

In the wake of the Baby Yoda meme storm that followed the release of The Mandalorian, 3D artist Leonardo Viti turned their attention towards one of the most repulsive creatures in all of Star Wars, the infamous slug crime lord Jabba the Hutt.



What's surprising, however, is that despite the utter horror that is adult Jabba, Leonardo Viti's take on a Baby Jabba is a far cuter affair and could easily be a chubby-cheeked human baby.

Fans react to Baby Jabba

Given the popularity of The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, it's not surprising to see that Leonardo's Baby Jabba has found its way into several corners of the internet.

However, unlike Baby Yoda, some fans are divided on the adorableness of this new creation.

One fan commented: "Babby jabba > baby yoda"

While this Twitter user, who definitely wasn't a fan, added: "We’re not making Baby Jabba a thing f*** off."

And finally, this fan on Twitter made one startlingly accurate comparison.

Baby Jabba looks like pic.twitter.com/GHmVEPqIGv — Boba Chett Baseball Hunter (@heyfling) January 20, 2020

Is Baby Jabba as cute as Baby Yoda?

No. And the same can be said for The Rise of Skywalker's Babu Frik as well, even though that tiny 'Hey, heeyyyy-ing' alien was certainly the main highlight of Episode IX.

There's just something about Baby Yoda and his adorable mannerisms that make him arguably the cutest creation in the entire Star Wars franchise and sees him rise to the top of the ranks of all cinematic cuties alongside the likes of Gizmo from Gremlins.

We only wish there was more Baby Yoda to enjoy but season 2 of The Mandalorian is some way off yet.

Until then though, season 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+, the UK release for which is March 31st 2020.