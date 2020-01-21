Ancelotti shares what he told Everton's players in dressing room at the London Stadium

Everton and West Ham United played out a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed to the Telegraph that he was unhappy with his side’s display in the first half against West Ham United at the weekend.

Everton picked up a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header cancelling out Issa Diop’s goal in the first-half.

The Toffees’ generally matched West Ham fairly well throughout the fixture.

But Ancelotti was far from pleased with the way that his side had played in possession, particularly in the first 45 minutes.

“I like the players who are going to take responsibility on the pitch. It is true in the first half against West Ham we were too shy,” Ancelotti said.

“I told the players at the end of the first half that if you are shy you cannot play football, you have to do something different. Against West Ham it was like this.”

Ancelotti’s high standards should help Everton, who have definitely improved since Marco Silva’s departure.

Everton have become much tougher to beat over recent weeks, and they have claimed up the table as a result.

The Toffees are next in action against Newcastle this evening, and if they are able to win then they could well break into the top half for the first time this campaign.