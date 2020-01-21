Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace

Championship

Premier League

'Already crying': Some fans think £10m man has played his last game, Tottenham and Palace linked

Aiden Cusick
Celebrity West Bromwich Albion Fan Frank Skinner during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final Second Leg match between West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa at The Hawthorns on May...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are just two of the clubs being credited with an interest in Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The...

Some West Bromwich Albion fans are fearing for Nathan Ferguson's future after the Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace-linked defender missed the Baggies' latest Championship fixture.

Ferguson has impressed in his breakthrough season at West Brom, reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham, Palace and several others [The Sun].

And with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the Baggies are at risk of losing him for lower than his market value - Spurs were linked with a £10 million move last autumn [The Sun] - if they fail to cash in now.

 

Speaking ahead of West Brom's visit of Stoke on Monday, the Hawthorns boss declared Ferguson fit to return after a minor knee problem.

But the teenager was not involved at all against the Potters - and this was the response from the Baggies fanbase on Twitter...

 

 

**** Ferguson then

— liam Ⓙ (@IiamwbaV4) January 20, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Both Tottenham and Crystal Palace are in the market for a right-back after failing to replace Kieran Trippier and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window.

And Ferguson's versatility - he has also appeared at left- and centre-back this season - makes him an even more attractive proposition.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 13, 2019 in Enfield, England.

The Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admitted last week that initial contact was made between the Eagles and Tottenham regarding another player in Ferguson's primary position, Kyle Walker-Peters.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch