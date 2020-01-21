'Already crying': Some fans think £10m man has played his last game, Tottenham and Palace linked

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are just two of the clubs being credited with an interest in Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion.

Some West Bromwich Albion fans are fearing for Nathan Ferguson's future after the Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace-linked defender missed the Baggies' latest Championship fixture.

Ferguson has impressed in his breakthrough season at West Brom, reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham, Palace and several others [The Sun].

And with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the Baggies are at risk of losing him for lower than his market value - Spurs were linked with a £10 million move last autumn [The Sun] - if they fail to cash in now.

Speaking ahead of West Brom's visit of Stoke on Monday, the Hawthorns boss declared Ferguson fit to return after a minor knee problem.

But the teenager was not involved at all against the Potters - and this was the response from the Baggies fanbase on Twitter...

Ferguson's gone — Luke Rowland (@LukeRowland015) January 20, 2020

**** Ferguson then — liam Ⓙ (@IiamwbaV4) January 20, 2020

Already crying over Ferguson — Nick Ganderton (@nick_wba_khfc) January 20, 2020

Am I surprised if Ferguson is going? Not one bit. Clearly doesn’t wanna sign the deal #wba — Matty Perry (@MattyJPerry) January 20, 2020

Interesting line up. I felt Ajayi needed a rest and Hegazi had to come in, just means we will lack some pace at the back sadly but you can’t have everything. Zohore also unlucky and I thought Ferguson was fit so maybe he’s off ‍♂️ #wba — Sunil Patel (@sjpatel212) January 20, 2020

Ferguson not in the match day squad despite Bilic suggesting otherwise. May be looking too much into it but could this give us some answers on his future at the Albion? #WBA — Jamie.Theo (@JamieTheo2) January 20, 2020

I think he will leave sadly no other reasons as to why he wouldn't play. He's a far better player than Townsend at LB. — Martyn Walters (@Martw90) January 21, 2020

Both Tottenham and Crystal Palace are in the market for a right-back after failing to replace Kieran Trippier and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window.

And Ferguson's versatility - he has also appeared at left- and centre-back this season - makes him an even more attractive proposition.

The Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admitted last week that initial contact was made between the Eagles and Tottenham regarding another player in Ferguson's primary position, Kyle Walker-Peters.