'A bit surprised': Kris Boyd suggests Rangers made a mistake signing 23-year-old

Greg Docherty joined his boyhood club Rangers in 2018.

Kris Boyd has suggested that Rangers made a mistake in signing Greg Docherty in the first place as he is now seemingly heading for the Ibrox exit door.

Rangers secured the signature of Docherty in 2018 from Hamilton, as the 23-year-old made a dream move to his boyhood club, but it simply hasn't worked out for the player.

Subscribe

As reported by The Sheild Gazzette, Steven Gerrard, offered an update on Docherty's future, as the likes of Sunderland and Charlton aim to secure his signature.

Speaking to Good Morning Transfers on Sky Sports (20/01/20 at 9:50 am), Boyd shared his thoughts on Docherty and stated in an honest manner that he was 'a bit surprised' that he moved to Ibrox in the first place.

"They [Sunderland] are getting a hard-working midfielder, " Boyd told Sky Sports. "He did well on loan last season as well. He's not going to play at Rangers. With the squad they have, he's not going to get in.

"I was a bit surprised when he made that move from Hamilton to Rangers in the first place. He did himself no harm coming down on loan last season. Now, getting that move to Sunderland would be a great opportunity because it's a massive football club."

There have been many bit-part players that Rangers need to get off their books, and even though Docherty is a very honest and hard-working player, it simply hasn't worked out for him at Ibrox.

There are 10 days remaining of the winter transfer window and Gerrard will be keen to make his squad as strong as possible, both in an incoming and outgoing sense.

Prior to the winter break, Rangers secured a very valuable three points at Celtic and they will be hoping that they don't slip-up during the second half of the season as they face off against St Mirren on Wednesday night.