Celtic

£2m player 'teases' Celtic over possible Parkhead move - report

Ismalia Soro is close to joining Celtic, according to a report.

Ismaila Soro has reportedly 'teased' Celtic over a prospective move to Parkhead.

The 21-year-old midfielder is heavily linked with a switch to Glasgow and The Scottish Sun reported on Monday that the Ivorian was to undergo his medical in Israel.

Soro, who plays for Bnei Yehuda, is set to cost Celtic around £2 million if the deal goes through, according to The Scottish Sun.

It seems like there's been a delay in the announcement but The Record have today reported that the player has hinted that it's moving closer.

 

The Record claim that Soro uploaded a video on social media of him 'winking' at the camera. The report adds that Soro has already bid farewell to his team-mates in Tel Aviv.

If and when the deal goes through, the player will be competing with Callum McGregor for a spot in Neil Lennon's first XI.

Soro will know how fierce the competition is and the fact that he's seemingly up for the challenge is a good sign.

The Hoops want and need hungry and confident players, and it seems very much like he fits the bill.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

