Leeds United

Championship

28-year-old shares what he said to Kalvin Phillips after he got sent off in Leeds' last match

John Verrall
Leeds United's Luke Ayling gets away from Hull City's Kamil GrosickiLeeds United's Luke Ayling gets away from Hull City's Kamil Grosicki during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United will have to deal without Kalvin Phillips for three matches now, after his red card.

Luke Ayling of Leeds passes the ball under pressure from Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06,...

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he let Kalvin Phillips know that he was less than impressed with the midfielder’s tackle against Queens Park Rangers.

Phillips was sent off during Leeds’ last match, as his frustrations got the better of him.

The Whites were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, as their poor run of form continued.

And they will now be without Phillips for three matches, after he was sent off for a needlessly reckless challenge.

“It’s going to be a huge miss for us,” Ayling said.

 

“I said afterwards to him, that’s a stupid a tackle and then it’s a red card so he will have to sit out three games now and other players are going to have to step up.

“Maybe some players that have been injured might be able to come back and have some game time and we are going to have to find a different player to play in there.”

Phillips is arguably the most important player in Marcelo Bielsa’s side, so Leeds will have to be at their best without him.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

With the Whites only winning one of their last eight matches, there are real concerns that they could slip out of the automatic promotion spaces now.

Ben White could step into midfield in Phillips’s absence, or Bielsa has the option of bringing Jamie Shackleton into the starting line-up, but neither possess the same quality as the man they would be replacing.

Leeds are next in action in a week’s time, when they take on Millwall.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

