'100% swap deal': Some fans want Leeds star signed if £15.4m man leaves for Whites

Leeds United are being credited with an interest in the Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

Some Middlesbrough fans are requesting that Leeds United give them back one former Boro player as a makeweight in any deal taking Britt Assombalonga to Elland Road.

According to The Daily Mirror, Leeds' striker search has turned to Assombalonga after moves for Che Adams and Andre Gray, the respective Southampton and Watford players, failed to materialise.

 

Should the Whites' alleged pursuit of the DR Congo international prove successful, it would not be the first time that they have lured a former Riverside employee.

Assomblonga - for whom, according to Transfermarkt, Middlesbrough paid £15.4 million - would join his former Smoggies teammates Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford at Leeds.

And the latter, in particular, would be welcome back on Teesside - at least in the eyes of the following Boro supporters...

 

 

 

 

 

  

People saying they want bamford back in return. No. I never want to see that **** in a boro shirt ever again https://t.co/2uqqufmQoQ

— Reece (@15rlee) January 21, 2020

 

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta is also ex-Middlesbrough, though neither Assombalonga nor Harrison signed for the Smoggies under the Spaniard's watch.

Assombalonga has scored 37 goals in 114 games for Boro, after prolific spells at Nottingham Forest, Peterborough United and Southend United.

