'Zero respect, very bitter': Some Everton fans are very annoyed with what Moyes has said

David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
Everton and West Ham played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium at the weekend, with David Moyes taking on his former club.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Everton fans have hit out of West Ham United boss David Moyes for his comments on Mason Holgate.

Everton centre-back Holgate went down after Albian Ateji appeared to push the back of his head into his face off the ball.

Ajeti escaped punishment via VAR, perhaps fortunately, and Moyes felt that Holgate made too much of the situation.

 

"I don't know what they were going to look at, I didn't think there was any challenge,” he said to the BBC about the Everton defender.

"I would expect my centre halves to be tougher and get up and get on with the game. That's the way I'd hope mine would work.

"Again, I've not seen it so I couldn't really tell you.”

Everton fans have hit back at their former boss though, and suggested that he is behind the times.

They have also asked why Moyes has taken such a stance on the incident if he hasn’t seen it properly, as he claimed.

Everton’s match against West Ham finished as a 1-1 draw, after a fairly even contest.

Issa Diop had given West Ham the lead, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in an equaliser for the Toffees, and neither side were able to find a winner in the second half.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

