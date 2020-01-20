'Zero respect, very bitter': Some Everton fans are very annoyed with what Moyes has said

Everton and West Ham played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium at the weekend, with David Moyes taking on his former club.

Everton fans have hit out of West Ham United boss David Moyes for his comments on Mason Holgate.

Everton centre-back Holgate went down after Albian Ateji appeared to push the back of his head into his face off the ball.

Ajeti escaped punishment via VAR, perhaps fortunately, and Moyes felt that Holgate made too much of the situation.

"I don't know what they were going to look at, I didn't think there was any challenge,” he said to the BBC about the Everton defender.

"I would expect my centre halves to be tougher and get up and get on with the game. That's the way I'd hope mine would work.

"Again, I've not seen it so I couldn't really tell you.”

They have also asked why Moyes has taken such a stance on the incident if he hasn’t seen it properly, as he claimed.

So glad we didn’t go back to moyes. #uselessmanager #carlofantastico!! — james ward (@wardenio) January 19, 2020

Great isn't it. Last match we are denied a penalty because someone stayed on their feet. One match later, we have players accused of going down too easily. — rob jones (@rob9jones) January 19, 2020

Snodgrass was throwing himself on the floor at every opportunity too — Dave‍♂️Robots (@RobotsDave) January 19, 2020

Selective blindness. — DCavs (@cavs_d) January 19, 2020

Usual rubbish from Moyes — Poul Bernth Jensen (@Polledreng365) January 19, 2020

Zero respect for this professional loser. — Chris D (@theblueeyedkid) January 19, 2020

Moyes is a very bitter man and clearly not very bright if he had not bothered to see the replay — John Audsley (@Byrdsman75) January 19, 2020

Issa Diop had given West Ham the lead, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in an equaliser for the Toffees, and neither side were able to find a winner in the second half.