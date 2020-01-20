‘Would bang in so many’: Some Liverpool fans buzzing after hearing new reported target

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Timo Werner.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Werner from Leipzig in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was planning to make a move for the 23-year-old in the summer of 2020, but Chelsea’s interest in the Germany international has changed his stance.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Werner.

Below are some of the best comments:

We should seriously be all over Werner. Would make our team better and provide top quality options in how we play. No one else like him at the moment #LFC — Matt (@KopMatt) January 19, 2020

#lfc make Werner happen this week just imagine him now in the front three, drop bobby deeper we would be out of site now — Mike Newell (@MikeNew1106) January 19, 2020

Spend £200m on Werner tonight @lfc — ryan (@MRV7_) January 19, 2020

This game has made me want to sign Werner so much more than I thought I ever would — Sem Mutalindwa (@SemMutalindwa) January 19, 2020

I think should buying Timo Werner #lfc



Salah performance is very very worst #lfc — ป๊ะโทนและฮิบอม (@kardphrom1) January 19, 2020

#LIVMUN put Timo Werner into this #LFC team and we win by 5. — essex de55 (@EssexDe55) January 19, 2020

We need Werner — Brett v2 (@LFC_Brett) January 19, 2020

The volume of wasted chances is still a concern. The decision making of Mane in particular but Salah also is really poor at times. They need competition and that’s why we need a Werner or Sancho to come in #LFC — Matt (@KopMatt) January 19, 2020

Not sure I believe the links to Werner but I'd take him. He's a natural goal scorer & would bang in so many for us. He'd take some pressure off Salah & Mane who haven't been at their clinical best this season. Think he'd suit us. #LFC — Bobby (@InnerSpeakerss) January 19, 2020

Stats

Werner has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 18 Bundesliga apperances for Leipzig so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The striker has also scored three goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Werner made 29 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Werner is one of the best young strikers in the Bundesliga, and he has been in brilliant form for a while.

Liverpool have a very potent attack, and the 23-year-old would make the Reds even better.