‘Would bang in so many’: Some Liverpool fans buzzing after hearing new reported target

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin at Red Bull Arena on January 18, 2020 in...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Timo Werner.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Werner from Leipzig in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was planning to make a move for the 23-year-old in the summer of 2020, but Chelsea’s interest in the Germany international has changed his stance.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Werner.

Stats

Werner has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 18 Bundesliga apperances for Leipzig so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The striker has also scored three goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Werner made 29 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Werner is one of the best young strikers in the Bundesliga, and he has been in brilliant form for a while.

Liverpool have a very potent attack, and the 23-year-old would make the Reds even better.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

