Will there be a series 2 of Cobra on Sky? Ben Richards has fans hopeful!

The intriguing new series stars Robert Carlyle, Victoria Hamilton, Richard Dormer, David Haig and more, which already makes it a must-see. We centre upon a British government in chaos and disbelief in the wake of a power outage. A solution must be reached, and the COBRA committee is formed, made up of experts, politicians and beyond, all of whom must come together to tackle the crisis.

It's definitely worth checking out, but what does the future hold?

Will there be a series 2 of Cobra on Sky?

Cobra series 2 has not been confirmed.

However, it's still early days for the six-part Sky series. It began airing on Friday, January 17th 2020, and although it was all made available to stream on Now TV, audiences will still be working through it.

It's likely that the viewing figures will be taken into careful consideration before a renewal, as tends to be the case with new titles. Then again, there's definitely a reason to be optimistic...

Ben Richards looks ahead with Cobra

The show's writer - Ben Richards - spoke to the press at a screening for the first episode recently.

According to the Express, when discussion turned to another series, he expressed: "I mean, we certainly want to... we've got other stories... and we are in plans and preparations for that."

He continued: “So that's definitely the hope... the big thing is to find that story that feels sort of big and satisfying enough." There was also talk of "spin-off stories"

Elaborating on the aims of such a show, he also weighed in: “You need it to dramatically get worse over six episodes, I think we’ve found that, that’s the aspiration."

There's definitely more potential for such a series, and if you think it would be a shame to see it fall short, Ben would surely agree: “The biggest tragedy with this fantastic cast would be to not go into another series. That comes from the heart, I just love watching them."

What do audiences think of Cobra?

Already, a number of audiences have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and opinions on Cobra.

Check out a selection of tweets:

There seems to be only one active policeman in the north of England #COBRA sky — Angryoldman (@Adrianfstrain) January 18, 2020

Loving the new drama Cobra on Sky One. A beautifully written, imagined and produced piece of compelling drama. — JasonNichollsOP (@jasonnichollsOP) January 18, 2020

Watching sky ones #Cobra This is absolutely fantastic. Richard Dormer is outstanding as always and @robertcarlyle_ makes a very convincing Prime minister. Extremely realistic and cleverly made. Please please dont miss this. It's made me nervously eat too many cheesy wotsits — HorrorBooksMovieShows (@HorrorBooksMov1) January 19, 2020

#COBRA sky this is dire. Really really awful. So disappointed. — Vanessa Canzini (@canziniblue) January 18, 2020

