Who does Neil Custis support? Sunday Supplement fans discuss guest's allegiance

Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement has found itself a new host but it wasn't Jacqui Oatley at the centre of debate this week.

It was all change for Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement this week as the football debate show welcomed in a new era following the departure of long-time host Neil Ashton.

Stepping in to replace Ashton as the first major move of the January transfer window was none other than Jacqui Oatley who has made a name for herself over on the BBC and ITV in recent years.

For her first episode around the Sunday Supplement table, she was joined by journalists Sam Wallace of the Telegraph, Rob Harris of The Associated Press and Neil Custis of The Sun.

However, while all eyes were on Jacqui before the show, it was Neil Custis who quickly became the topic of fan discussion on social media.

A new era for Sunday Supplement

Jacqui Oatley was announced as the replacement for Neil Ashton on Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement in lightning-quick fashion with the BBC and ITV journalist and presenter being revealed as the new host on Tuesday, January 14th, just days after Neil Ashton stepped down from the show.

Her reveal as the new host was met with a warm reception from the vast majority of the football community and if her first episode was a sign of things to come then Sunday Supplement's future continues to look bright.

Who is Neil Custis and who does he support?

Neil Custis was a guest on Jacqui Oatley's first Sunday Supplement episode on January 19th and has since become arguably the episode's biggest talking point.

Custis is a journalist for The Sun and he almost exclusively covers Manchester United and clearly has a huge affinity for the club.

Fans weren't keen on Custis' appearance

It was his passionate discussion of Manchester United on Sunday Supplement which has irked some fans who clearly disagree with his opinions on the club, especially in the hours before Liverpool were set to take on Manchester United at Anfield.

During the 90-minute-long show, Custis offered up opinions on Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Liverpool's title chances and Mourinho at Spurs among other things and his comments stating the McTominay is a more crucial part of the United team than Pogba has been met with some criticism to say the least with social media featuring numerous critical comments.

Regardless, Sunday Supplement returns to Sky Sports on January 26th and it'll be fascinating to see who features as a guest next time out.