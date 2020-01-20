Where is the shop in Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers? Channel 4's latest documentary!

If you're into bling, this is one shop you simply have to visit.

Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers is here and a shop visit is certainly on the horizon!

We've only recently broken into 2020 and we've already seen so much great TV. Netflix has kept us pretty busy with new seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Sex Education, but there has been some great one-off to dramas to surface so far too, such as White House Farm.

So, what about the documentaries?

It's safe to say that 2019 was a great year for documentaries, and if you're all about that, then Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers on Channel 4 should provide some top-tier entertainment.

So, let's get into it...

Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers

No, it's not a sequel to Snatch!

Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers airs on Channel 4 on Monday, January 20th 2020 at 10 pm, with repeats throughout the month according to the Radio Times.

Narrated by the wonderful Dani Dyer, this one-off doc invites us to explore the world of a prestigious jewellers, with 26-year-old Judd and his mates Alex and Kallum at the forefront.

We get to meet a range of clients that come and it's interesting to get a feel of the job these guys do and the goods they get through the door. Much time is spent at the store, although the documentary also takes us to New York at one point too!

There are some amazing items on display, which encourages us to ask: where is the shop?

Where is the shop in Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers?

The shop in Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers is in Bethnal Green in east London.

It's called Trotters Jewellers!

You can find it amid the wealth of market stalls in the area, but here is the address: 350 Bethnal Green Rd, London, E2 0AH.

As an alternative to visiting, you can also just check out their website. On the site, it reads: "Independently established in Bethnal Green, East London since 1991, we are known for our range of unique custom made diamond pieces and high-end luxury watches. We have a vast collection of jewellery from rings, pendants, chains and more."

Follow Trotters Jewellers on Instagram!

You can find them on Insta...

Just head over to @trottersjewellers; they currently have an impressive 270k followers! They recently posted about the doc, saying: "You only live once... take a small look into the world of Trotters Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers TONIGHT on @channel4 at 10 pm."

If you're big into watches, then it's pretty much an essential page to follow - you'll see what we mean!

