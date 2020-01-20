One of the best shows on Netflix just keeps getting better.

As we sit back and enjoy season 6, it's worth asking where Grace and Frankie is filmed.

It's back!

Netflix boasts many great shows, from Stranger Things to You, The Witcher to BoJack Horseman. There's so much variety, but fan-favourite Grace and Frankie stands head and shoulders above the rest for so many audiences.

Since it arrived back in 2015, the fanbase it has earned has been huge. Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, this jewel of a comedy centres upon two best friends Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) as they navigate the hectic hurdles of life.

Along with such stars as Sam Waterston, Brooklyn Decker, Martin Sheen, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael and other stars, it really is an absolute pleasure. We've recently been treated to thirteen new episodes with season 6, but where is it filmed?

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Where is Grace and Frankie filmed?

It's not where you think...

The show's principal location is situated in La Jolla, which is in San Diego. There are so many moments which make a spectacle of how beautiful the place is, but it's not actually filmed there!

According to The Cinemaholic, Grace and Frankie is filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California.

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

The beach house

Obviously, the most alluring location featured on the show is the central characters' gorgeous beach house.

The earlier source highlights that the exterior of the house is located on Broad Beach Road in Malibu. However, like other locations appearing in the show, the interior is filmed on filmed in soundstages in Paramount Pictures Studio in, you guessed it... Los Angeles, California.

IMDb notes the specific location as Paramount Studios - 5555 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

Interestingly, The Cinemaholic adds that the beach house sold for a staggering $15.725 million back in 2006.

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

I want the beach house Grace and Frankie live in — Dominic (@Dom_Carden) January 16, 2020

Fans talk Grace and Frankie on Twitter

Since season 6 has arrived, many have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Starting Grace and Frankie season 6 feels like they never left. . .



But I’m so glad they’re back#GraceandFrankie pic.twitter.com/T7v7swjEa2 — (@SnarkyJackieO) January 15, 2020

My excitement when I see @GraceandFrankie season 6 is out pic.twitter.com/kkJzkuFhLr — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 15, 2020

Season 6 of Grace and Frankie was way too short. I need more. Now pleaseeeee. — Savana Roach (@RoachSavana) January 20, 2020

Our house while we devour season 6 of #GraceandFrankie. We’re ready for Season 7 now, k thx bye. pic.twitter.com/c39EPkc4ZL — Crystal (@giggleandhugs) January 17, 2020

Absolutely loving @GraceandFrankie season 6. It’s such a tonic. Please let there season 7!!! pic.twitter.com/KCre6xHQ03 — Dee (@Dlivinglife11) January 16, 2020

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?