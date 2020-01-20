West Ham star shares what Moyes told players in dressing room after Everton draw

West Ham United were only able to pick up a 1-1 draw with Everton at the weekend.

Declan Rice has told BBC Match of the Day, which was broadcast on 18th January, that David Moyes told West Ham United’s players that they need to win games like their contest with Everton.

West Ham only picked up a 1-1 draw with Everton, despite going ahead through Issa Diop in the first half.

In truth the game was an even contest, which could have swung either way.

But Moyes wants his West Ham side to find a way of winning close matches consistently.

“The manager just said inside then, in the position that we are they’re the ones that we have got to take,” Rice said.

“We manage to get a goal before half-time, then we have switched off and the rest of the game was a bit stretched. It could have gone either way to be honest.”

West Ham’s failure to seal the three points could prove costly, as they are far from safe.

Moyes’s new side are hovering just above the relegation zone, with a tough run of games coming up.

West Ham take on some of the Premier League’s most in-form and strongest sides in the coming weeks, meaning their task of picking up points will be hugely difficult.

West Ham are currently just one point above the drop zone, with their next match coming against high flying Leicester City.