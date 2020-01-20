West Ham boss shares what Gold and Sullivan have told him about spending this month

David Moyes wants to bring in at least one new signing this month.

West Ham United boss David Moyes has told The Telegraph that David Gold and David Sullivan have vowed to spend if the right players are available.

The Hammers drew 1-1 at home with Everton over the weekend, meaning Moyes has won one, drawn one and lost one of his first three league games back in charge.

West Ham have been quiet in the transfer window so far, adding only Darren Randolph to their squad as the goalkeeper returned to the London Stadium as cover for Lukasz Fabianski.

Moyes and co missed out on Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes last week as he joined Tottenham Hotspur instead, and that has left fans wanting reinforcements.

A midfielder seems like a must, whilst adding another striker and another full back may not be the worst idea in the world for the Hammers, who need to add a bit of depth.

Fans want to see co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan spend this month, but Moyes has pointed out that they have splashed out in recent windows, with Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller the big signings over the summer.

Moyes did though note that Gold and Sullivan have told him they will spend if the right player comes along this month, even though one signing rather than three or four is the most realistic action this month.

“The thing about showing ambition, I think the owners have spent about £160million in the last two transfer windows,” said Moyes. “So you would have to say, maybe they [the fans] want it to be more or better, but I don’t think you could say it wasn’t for them trying to spend the money,” said Moyes. “I think they have and they’ve said to me if the right player comes along this month we’ll do it.”

“Ideally, we’d all rather do it in the summer, when there might be a bit more time, but we are pretty short at the moment and we’ve got a few injuries. I think three or four more signings would be unrealistic. I think if we got one more, we would be thinking that’s the way it looks. The biggest thing is trying to get what you really want when clubs don’t really want to do business now,” he added.