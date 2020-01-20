1917: The Wayfaring Stranger song and In a Sieve They Went to Sea explained

It's won big at the PGAs, the Globes and it's headed for the Oscars.

There are many haunting scenes in 1917, but 'The Wayfaring Stranger' and the poetic "in a sieve they went to sea" moments may just be the most perfect.

Sam Mendes, you've done it again!

The English filmmaker really is a talent to behold and has helmed such efforts as Road to Perdition, American, Beauty, Jarhead, Skyfall and Spectre.

As you can tell, he doesn't exactly stick with one thing, going from comedy-drama to the gangster picture, to war and then to spy thrillers. With 1917, we see him return to the war genre, but make no mistake - this is a very different film to Jarhead.

We chronicle two British soldiers - Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) - on a perilous journey after they are instructed to inform fellow soldiers of a slaughter which will claim them all. To communicate the information, they must risk their lives, crossing enemy territory to save 1,600 men, of which include Blake's brother.

It's an incredible piece of work made to appear as one continuous take made up of a range of set pieces, one of which features a soldier singing 'The Wayfaring Stranger'.

1917: 'The Wayfaring Stranger'

As Lance Cpl. Schofield enters the treeline, he witnesses the soldiers of the second battalion all gather around listening to one of the men sing 'The Wayfaring Stranger'.

It's a moment of rare peace in a film so frequently fuelled by chaos. You can feel tranquillity wash over you, absorbing the words so beautifully delivered.

As for the song itself, it's a popular American folk and gospel song which is believed to have come about in the early nineteenth century.

It has been performed by many different artists and singers, and depending on which version you hear, the lyrics themselves will differ.

So, why was it used? Well, at the core of the song is the story of a journey, making it the perfect song to be sung in 1917.

Such musicians as Emmylou Harris and Johnny Cash have covered the song, but the one in the film has swiftly become a favourite.

Who sings 'The Wayfaring Stranger' in 1917?

In 1917, the song 'The Wayfaring Stranger' is sung by Jos Slovick.

According to Smooth Radio, he has starred in numerous West End productions such as Brief Encounter, Spring Awakening, Soho Cinders and Once the Musical. Then he was also in the 2012 film Les Misérables as Bossuet.

Unfortunately, there is no official version of Jos' 'The Wayfaring Stranger' to buy or stream!

Saw @1917FilmUK yesterday. What an amazing piece of cinema! Feel very lucky to be part of it and even luckier that they used my singing in the trailer! Go see. You won’t be disappointed https://t.co/poatlI6YOe — Jos Slovick (@JosSlovick) January 11, 2020

Audiences talk The Wayfaring Stranger in 2019

It's definitely a shame, as many on Twitter are positively obsessed.

Check out a selection of tweets:

damn wayfaring stranger scene in the 1917 movie is so sad — ɹǝʇʇǝq lǝǝɟ oʇ ʎuuɐx ɐ pǝǝu op ı (@catastrophecity) January 20, 2020

it's been a week and i'm still thinking about the wayfaring stranger scene in 1917 — lacey (@laceychey) January 19, 2020

Hundreds of versions of 'Wayfaring Stranger' and none of them match the intensity of the one in @1917 @1917FilmUK — Kedum (@rawhol_kedum) January 20, 2020

I need a full version of Wayfaring Stranger by @JosSlovick ! Just saw 1917 today, and this hit me hard during the movie. — Gregory Uhrbrock Jr (@Ye_FLuFFy) January 19, 2020

I got chills when that soldier sang “wayfaring stranger” in the movie 1917. — Lakooter (@Lakooter1) January 18, 2020

I want the official track of „Poor Wayfaring Stranger“ from @1917!



Right. Now. — Charline (@charliixc) January 19, 2020

"In a sieve, they went to sea"

Another moment which captivated audiences is when Lance Cpl. Schofield recites a poem to a woman and her baby as they shelter from the bullets and violence above.

The poem used is called The Jumblies by English artist, illustrator, musician, author and - of course - poet, Edward Lear. It tells the tale of the Jumblies who go to sea in a sieve and encounter the inevitable problems that they were warned about:

"They went to sea in a Sieve, they did,

In a Sieve they went to sea:

In spite of all their friends could say,

On a winter’s morn, on a stormy day,

In a Sieve they went to sea!

And when the Sieve turned round and round,

And every one cried, ‘"You’ll all be drowned!""

It actually translates rather well to 1917 and foreshadows the hordes of men who rush into battle totally unprepared; like sailing in an un-sailable boat. The poem helps to foreground the absurdity of the war and violence going on around them, and will also have proven a recognisable piece of work for some.

