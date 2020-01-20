Quick links

'Very exciting': Some Newcastle fans react after links with star who's 'been compared to Mane'

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 1, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Newcastle United are believed to be closing in on a deal for Valentino Lazaro of Inter Milan.

Newcastle United fans are excited over rumours that Valentino Lazaro could arrive at St. James’ Park soon.

Newcastle appear to be close to sealing a deal with Inter Milan for the 23-year-old.

 

BILD claim that Newcastle are keen on the £20 million Austrian, who has struggled to make an impact since signing for Inter.

And Magpies fans are eager to see Lazaro brought to Tyneside, as they think he could be a smart addition.

Lazaro could be used as either a right-wing back or a right-midfielder by Steve Bruce if he was brought to Newcastle.

The Magpies have formed their success around their defensive organisation this term, but Lazaro may just give them a little bit more quality going forward.

Despite his struggles in Italy, he has previously excelled in Germany, where his performances have really caught the eye.

Newcastle are next in action against Everton tomorrow, before they take on Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend, by which time Bruce is likely to be hoping the signing is completed.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

