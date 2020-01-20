'Very exciting': Some Newcastle fans react after links with star who's 'been compared to Mane'

Newcastle United are believed to be closing in on a deal for Valentino Lazaro of Inter Milan.

Newcastle United fans are excited over rumours that Valentino Lazaro could arrive at St. James’ Park soon.

Newcastle appear to be close to sealing a deal with Inter Milan for the 23-year-old.

BILD claim that Newcastle are keen on the £20 million Austrian, who has struggled to make an impact since signing for Inter.

And Magpies fans are eager to see Lazaro brought to Tyneside, as they think he could be a smart addition.

Lazaro could be used as either a right-wing back or a right-midfielder by Steve Bruce if he was brought to Newcastle.

The Magpies have formed their success around their defensive organisation this term, but Lazaro may just give them a little bit more quality going forward.

Despite his struggles in Italy, he has previously excelled in Germany, where his performances have really caught the eye.

Newcastle are next in action against Everton tomorrow, before they take on Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend, by which time Bruce is likely to be hoping the signing is completed.