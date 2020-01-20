Vera 2020 episode 2 cast: Series 10 continues with a pair of Our Girl guest stars

Vera returns to ITV in 2020 for its 10th series with some new guest stars in the cast.

The start of a new year and a new decade are upon us and with that comes a new series of ITV's Vera.

Our favourite geordie detective returns in 2020 for her tenth series after the show earned its best-ever success in 2019's series 9.

After a typically brilliant return to our screens on January 12th, episode 2 followed up on January 19th with another captivating mystery for Vera to solve.

Naturally, episode 2 not only kept its main cast of characters together but also included a number of one-off guest stars for the episode.

Vera series 10: The story of episode 2

After episode 1 began the new series of Vera with the death of a self-styled entrepreneur, the second episode takes on a much more familial tale after the body of a teenager is found near a Northumberland salmon farm.

What we get is almost like the story in Romeo and Juliet as Vera lands herself in the middle of a pair of wildly different and almost feuding families.

Who's in the cast?

Just like most murder mysteries, Vera has both a main cast of characters who appear in each episode as well as a score of new faces for each episode and series 10 has proved no different.

Main cast

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope

Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy

Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart

Paul Kaye plays Dr Malcolm Donahue

Ibibnabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams

Riley Jones plays PC Mark Edwards

Guest cast

Alexander Cobb as David Walken

Christine Entwisle as Julia Walken

Cal MacAninch as Thomas Walken

Harki Bhrambra as Vinay Deol

Stuart Laing as Rob Bayliss

Martin Walsh as Joe Barry

Martha Cope as Steph Bayliss

David Rubin as Jamie Dwyer

Lawrence Walker as Michael Cummings

Nathan Horrocks as Dennis Bayliss

Iola Evans as Phoebe Dwyer

Kieran Urquhart as Liam Dwyer

Janine Leigh as Pat Ross

Chantelle Alle as Waitress

Mica Ricketts as Liza Conney

Tom Glenister as Joshua Walken

Some noteworthy names

While there are obviously plenty of names in the cast for Vera episode 2, we're looking specifically at Harki Bhambra, Lawrence Walker and Tom Glenister.

Harki Bhambra has had nine acting roles to his name since his career began on Doctor Who in 2015, the biggest of which arguably came in Our Girl where he appeared as Rab is 12 episodes of the war drama.



Lawrence Walker is another actor who many will also recognise from Our Girl as he appeared as the character Dangleberries in nine episodes of the BBC series. Other major roles for Walker include Casualty, The Rezort and Find Me in Paris.

And finally, we have Tom Glenister and while his first name may not ring a bell, his surname is certainly one people will recognise. That's because Tom Glenister, whose biggest roles to date have been in Unhallowed Ground and Doc Martin, is the son of Robert Glenister and nephew of Philip Glenister, both well-renowned actors.

Vera, meanwhile, continues on ITV on Sunday, January 26th with the fourth and final episode of series 10 heading our way on February 2nd. Episodes 1 and 2 are also both available to stream on ITV Hub.