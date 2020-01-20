Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson react on Twitter to Liverpool win

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday evening.

Liverpool took another big step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over rivals Manchester United on Sunday evening.

The Reds saw Manchester City draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, and then watched on as Leicester City lost 2-1 at Burnley shortly before kick off at Anfield.

That presented Liverpool with a chance to build an almost unassailable lead at the top of the table, and they took the lead in the first half through Virgil van Dijk.

Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum both had goals ruled out for offside, before a second half onslaught couldn't quite hand Jurgen Klopp's men the second goal, with Jordan Henderson notably hitting the post.

However, as United flooded forward looking for an equaliser, they were caught on the break with Alisson picking out Mohamed Salah, and he slotted past David De Gea to make it 2-0.

That goal sparked wild scenes at Anfield, with fans and players acknowledging that they're already close to the title having built up a staggering 16 point lead.

Players took to Twitter after the final whistle to celebrate, with Trent Alexander-Arnold admitting there is 'no better feeling' than a big win at Anfield.

Andrew Robertson celebrated Alisson's stunning assist, as Andrew Lonergan, whilst Fabinho was delighted to make his return from injury as a substitute.

Nothing beats a special win at Anfield #YNWA pic.twitter.com/KvrfkXKgeF — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) January 19, 2020

Seems @Alissonbecker wants to get in on the assist competition @trentaa98. What a win!! That was for the fans!! This is Anfield!! pic.twitter.com/Fp3s2vtxzy — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 19, 2020