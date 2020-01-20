Tottenham reportedly want a dismal replacement for Kane

Islam Slimani isn't the answer to Tottenham Hotspur's goalscoring question.

Well, Harry Kane is out until April and it gives Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho a bit of a headache.

Mourinho has tried using Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min up front for Spurs, but it isn't working all that well.

Tottenham, who haven't scored a Premier League goal since December, need a top-drawer striker signed this month.

But if rumours are believed, they might be signing the wrong one.

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho might be interested in signing Leicester City attacker Islam Slimani, who is on loan at Monaco.

The reason he's on loan is because Slimani simply isn't cut out to be a prolific Premier League goalscorer, having netted eight times in 39 top-flight outings.

With Spurs still in the Champions League, it might be alright if the Algerian had some pedigree in that competition but he doesn't, only scoring three goals in 11 games in Europe's elite competition.

Slimani has his uses, namely his physicality, but in terms of scoring goals he would be a very poor replacement for Kane and maybe Mourinho should look elsewhere.