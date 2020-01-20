Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham reportedly want a dismal replacement for Kane

Shane Callaghan
Sven Kums and Islam Slimani fight for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group D match between RSC Anderlecht and Fenerbahce at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on October 25, 2018 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Islam Slimani isn't the answer to Tottenham Hotspur's goalscoring question.

Islam Slimani of Fenerbahce SK during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 match between Fenerbahce AS and FK Zenit St Petersburg at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on February 12, 2019 in...

Well, Harry Kane is out until April and it gives Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho a bit of a headache.

Mourinho has tried using Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min up front for Spurs, but it isn't working all that well.

Tottenham, who haven't scored a Premier League goal since December, need a top-drawer striker signed this month.

But if rumours are believed, they might be signing the wrong one.

 

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho might be interested in signing Leicester City attacker Islam Slimani, who is on loan at Monaco.

The reason he's on loan is because Slimani simply isn't cut out to be a prolific Premier League goalscorer, having netted eight times in 39 top-flight outings.

With Spurs still in the Champions League, it might be alright if the Algerian had some pedigree in that competition but he doesn't, only scoring three goals in 11 games in Europe's elite competition.

Slimani has his uses, namely his physicality, but in terms of scoring goals he would be a very poor replacement for Kane and maybe Mourinho should look elsewhere.

Leicester City's Algerian striker Islam Slimani (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Leicester...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch