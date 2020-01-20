Quick links

Our view: Tottenham need to take gamble and sign prolific young attacker

Tottenham should snap up Jarrod Bowen.

Tottenham Hotspur have had no luck so far with January signings.

It isn't easy to add players mid-season even if other clubs make it look so.

Part of the problem is Tottenham's sights may be set high. Big name players like Edinson Cavani and Krystofz Piatek come with big fees and high wage demands.

 

Regardless it is clear Spurs need new faces, and Tottenham should take a gamble.

One player who is attainable is Hull's Jarrod Bowen.

The Chronicle reported last month that Tottenham were set to challenge Newcastle for the versatile attacker.

Bowen has a prolific record. He has 16 goals and six assists already for Hull this season.

Last season he struck 22 goals, and 14 the year before that,

It's a really strong record for a player who just turned 23 last month.

He needs a bigger platform to show what he can do.

Bowen is the type of player Tottenham need to take a chance on. He would jump at the chance to join them.

The attraction of an Edinson Cavani is obvious, he's played at a higher level and has more pedigree. But it's an extremely difficult deal to do due to his wages, and competition for his signature.

So with that in mind, Spurs should take the young, promising attacker, who it is possible to sign.

Signing nobody is the worst solution, and it could happen if Tottenham don't think creatively.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

