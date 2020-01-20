Tottenham Hotspur fans annoyed by Jose Mourinho's comments after Watford draw

Tottenham drew 0-0 with Watford at Vicarage Road in their last outing.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have criticised Jose Mourinho for suggesting that their performance against Watford was ‘good’.

Spurs drew 0-0 with Watford at the weekend, as they finally kept a clean-sheet on their travels.

However, Mourinho’s men weren’t quite at their flowing best, as they struggled to create many clear cut chances.

Although Erik Lamela came close late on, Spurs had very few other moments on note in the contest.

But Mourinho seemed pleased with the performance of his side, telling the club’s official website: “Good performance. I knew that was going to be a difficult game, it was going to be very physical and we are not physical.

“I knew it was going to be direct and we are not very good on direct, but we adapted very well to it.”

A large section of Tottenham fans have disagreed with Mourinho’s comments though, as they had a less positive view on their side’s display.

Good? What is he on about. — Manny (@Mannythfc) January 18, 2020

imagine having a coach that thinks THAT was a 'good' performance. it's going to be a loooong 3 years. — in_the_fog (@sjeqthfc_fan) January 18, 2020

Jose’s conclusion that we were good just reflects how poor our squad is. We’re no longer in poor form - this is who we are. We have a mid-table team. #COYS — Nic_TM (@Nic_TM) January 18, 2020

Saying we were good smh — JoshTHFC (@Josh_2905) January 18, 2020

A good performance — Ryan Williams (@rdwilliams0092) January 18, 2020

What? This was another awful performance. — paulo rodrigues ferreira (@mydreamsmywords) January 18, 2020

What a shambles with no daylight on the horizon- for sure José does not believe in the rubbish he is spouting about good performances in his post match interviews. Probably José cannot believe how he was conned into believing the squad was underperforming under Pochettino — loosetalk (@loosetalk4) January 18, 2020

Tottenham actually closed the gap on the Champions League spots down to eight points, as other results went in their favour this weekend.

But Mourinho will know that Tottenham will have to start putting in much better performances and collecting wins more regularly if they are to challenge the top four this term.