Tottenham Hotspur fans annoyed by Jose Mourinho's comments after Watford draw

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham drew 0-0 with Watford at Vicarage Road in their last outing.

Jose Mourinho manager

Tottenham Hotspur fans have criticised Jose Mourinho for suggesting that their performance against Watford was ‘good’.

Spurs drew 0-0 with Watford at the weekend, as they finally kept a clean-sheet on their travels.

However, Mourinho’s men weren’t quite at their flowing best, as they struggled to create many clear cut chances.

 

Although Erik Lamela came close late on, Spurs had very few other moments on note in the contest.

But Mourinho seemed pleased with the performance of his side, telling the club’s official website: “Good performance. I knew that was going to be a difficult game, it was going to be very physical and we are not physical.

“I knew it was going to be direct and we are not very good on direct, but we adapted very well to it.”

A large section of Tottenham fans have disagreed with Mourinho’s comments though, as they had a less positive view on their side’s display.

Tottenham actually closed the gap on the Champions League spots down to eight points, as other results went in their favour this weekend.

But Mourinho will know that Tottenham will have to start putting in much better performances and collecting wins more regularly if they are to challenge the top four this term.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

