Tottenham ace posts one-word message on Instagram that may excite fans

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has hinted at his return.

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping for a big impact from new signing Gedson Fernandes, with the youngster brought in to bolster Jose Mourinho's midfield.

Fernandes looked good in a cameo appearance against Watford on Saturday afternoon, and Spurs could receive another midfield boost very soon.

In what has been a frustrating season for Tottenham, the fitness of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been one of the more annoying factors.

Ndombele arrived as the club's big-money signing over the summer, with a protracted transfer saga finally resulting in the French international joining Spurs.

However, it's been a stop-start season for Ndombele, picking up knock after knock, limiting him to just 10 Premier League starts and another five substitute appearances.

Jose Mourinho cursed Ndombele being 'always injured' after a hip knock against Southampton on New Year's Day, but could he be nearing a return already?

View this post on Instagram Soon A post shared by Tanguy Ndombele (@ndombele_22) on Jan 19, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

On Sunday evening, Ndombele took to Instagram to post a photo of himself in action for Spurs, with the word 'soon' accompanying the image, leaving fans to think he's about to come back to fitness once again.

Moussa Sissoko is also in the photo, leaving Serge Aurier to ask which one of them is back soon, but with Sissoko ruled out until April, it seems Ndombele may be on his way back – and Spurs fans should be excited after seeing him shine against Norwich City last month.