'Top player': Winks claims Spurs have a quality player

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Gedson Fernandes made his debut at the weekend.

Harry Winks has told the Daily Telegraph that he has already been impressed by Tottenham Hotspur new boy Gedson Fernandes.

Fernandes only arrived at Spurs last week, but he was quickly thrown into the action by Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese international came on for Tottenham against Watford, as they picked up a 0-0 draw, and he added energy towards the end.

Fernandes broke past the Watford defence on a couple of occasions, as Spurs searched for a winner.

Although Tottenham were unable to hit the back of the net, Fernandes’s brief display did enough to offer encouragement.

And Winks claims that he has been very impressed by Fernandes’s impact.

“Gedson has come in and even though he has only had a week with us he looks like a top player and somebody who will slot in well,” Winks said.

Fernandes could actually put Winks’s place in Tottenham’s team under threat.

Winks hasn’t always fully convinced this season, and there are some question marks over whether he is fully suited to Mourinho’s tactics.

Tottenham are next in action on Wednesday evening, when they take on Norwich City, and it will be interesting to see whether Fernandes is given a chance to start.