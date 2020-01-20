Tik Tok's cereal and milk challenge explained - no need for bowls in 2020!

TikTok has forced some rather bizarre trends into the mainstream over the past couple of years.

From musical trends such as the 'Old Town Road' challenge to the more recent trends such as the Jelly Fruit or In The Ghetto, all types of viral videos have popped up.

But the most recent fad to catch on is definitely up there with the most idiotic and dumb to date. And we're here for it.

So what is the cereal and milk challenge that is sweeping up participants online?

What is the TikTok cereal and milk challenge?

It's pretty much self-explanatory. You'll need some cereal and some milk. Oh, and another person thrown in the mix to really master this bizarre trend.

One person serves as the bowl and the other as the cereal eater.

The 'bowl' lies on the floor with their mouth facing the ceiling and opens wide. The 'cereal eater' then gets ready to dig into a hearty breakfast. They pour both cereal and milk into the other's mouth and dive straight in, spoon first.

As you can imagine, it doesn't always go to plan... Check out some of our favourite cereal and milk challenge fails below!

The best of the worst

These two definitely haven't mastered it yet.

And these guys are no better!

x1 cannot disband they still havent done the cereal challenge. we need to see seungyul do this pic.twitter.com/PqZ1hsPuVc — on vacay (@2seungyul) January 15, 2020