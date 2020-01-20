Quick links

'This would be embarrassing’: Some Tottenham fans cannot believe Mourinho’s new reported transfer target

Subhankar Mondal
Islam Slimani of AS Monaco celebrates 3-3 with Keita Balde of AS Monaco, Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco, Fode Ballo of AS Monaco during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Leicester City-owned AS Monaco striker Islam Slimani.

(L-R) Islam Slimani of Fenerbahce, Ron Vlaar of AZ Alkmaar, Calvin Stengs of AZ Alkmaar during the Club Friendly match between AZ Alkmaar v Fenerbahce on January 11, 2019 in Belek Turkey

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Leicester City-owned striker Islam Slimani.

Slimani joined Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Leicester in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old striker has made 11 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the process.

 

The Telegraph has claimed that Tottenham are interested in bringing the Algeria international striker to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window.

Spurs’ Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also reported to be looking at the former Sporting Lisbon striker.

Slimani has been at Leicester since 2016, but he has failed to make an impact in the Premier League, and has also been on loan at Newcastle United and Fenerbahce.

With Spurs needing a striker in the January transfer window due to the injury to Harry Kane, it seems that the North London outfit are looking at Slimani, but the Algerian would be a panic buy and an underwhelming signing for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Tottenham fans have not been impressed with Mourinho’s reported interest in Slimani, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Islam Slimani of Fenerbahce SK during the UEFA Europa League group D match between Fenerbahce AS and RSC Anderlecht at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on November 08, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey

Islam Slimani of Fenerbahce SK during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 match between Fenerbahce AS and FK Zenit St Petersburg at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on February 12, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

