'This would be embarrassing’: Some Tottenham fans cannot believe Mourinho’s new reported transfer target

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Leicester City-owned AS Monaco striker Islam Slimani.

Slimani joined Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Leicester in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old striker has made 11 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The Telegraph has claimed that Tottenham are interested in bringing the Algeria international striker to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window.

Spurs’ Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also reported to be looking at the former Sporting Lisbon striker.

Slimani has been at Leicester since 2016, but he has failed to make an impact in the Premier League, and has also been on loan at Newcastle United and Fenerbahce.

With Spurs needing a striker in the January transfer window due to the injury to Harry Kane, it seems that the North London outfit are looking at Slimani, but the Algerian would be a panic buy and an underwhelming signing for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Tottenham fans have not been impressed with Mourinho’s reported interest in Slimani, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Slimani. I’ve heard it all now. If that happens it’s up the with Andy Booth, Raziak and Frazer Campbell — Brian Kenny (@THFC29) January 20, 2020

I reckon ze luis and slimani were agents using us to put their players names in window. #spurs #coys #thfc — Expensive Duvets (@footyfan19781) January 20, 2020

It is so low , pathetic and disgusting,.......... — Joe (@Joe81842044) January 20, 2020

Absolutely. Loaning a player not good enough for Leicester. #anewlow — Darren Richards (@DarrenR28) January 19, 2020

From Piatek to Slimani in the space of a week — Tòm (@thfctom_) January 19, 2020

Depressing. I’m losing all interest after 34 years of supporting spurs. — gavin (@gavinspurs) January 19, 2020