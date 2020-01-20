'They looked nervy': Solskjaer has a pop at Liverpool after their win v Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his Manchester United side suffer a defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Liverpool looked 'nervy' in the second half when Manchester United were putting pressure on them during their 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

The United boss also had a pop at Liverpool and their tactics by claimed that they are the 'most direct' team in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp's side secured yet another three points in their race to win the title.

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were the players to seal the bragging rights for Liverpool, who are now 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (19/01/20 at 18:55 pm), Solskjaer shared his thoughts on Liverpool's tactics during the game.

"I thought we weathered the storm pretty well at the beginning of the second half," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "Last half an hour I thought we were excellent. Pegged them back. Pressed them.

"We had the majority of the possession in the second half, pushed them back and created chances. Big chances. We created the pressure and I thought they looked nervy. Then we send everyone up to score the equaliser and they get that goal.

"They are the most direct team in the Premier League. They put teams under pressure. Play them long balls. Second balls. Corners. They put everything at you and you have to concentrate at the back. It's not like they carve you open. I think today was a miles better performance [from us] compared to a year ago."

The Liverpool players and Klopp himself are always looking to the next game even though it is quite obvious that they have ended their title drought. But that is understandable from their part.

The Liverpool fans, up until the win against United, were like that also but after the full-time whistle, it could be heard quite clear by the Anfield crowd that they think they are going to be champions. There's one thing thinking you will be champions and there's another singing it out loud.

It's now a case of when Liverpool will win the title, what records they will break and can they do the unthinkable by going unbeaten throughout this campaign.