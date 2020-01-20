The Trial of Christine Keeler: Peter Davison appearance catches the eye of long-time Doctor Who fans

The Trial of Christine Keeler features plenty of familiar faces but episode 5 contained a certain crowd-pleaser.

It's always a pleasant surprise when you spot a familiar face on a TV show or in a film, especially when it's a cameo appearance you didn't know about before watching.

For those watching The Trial of Christine Keeler, the dramatisation of the Profumo affair in the early 1960s, fans were greeted with just such an appearance.

As we near the pointy end of the series, as it were, the titular trial of Christine Keeler has begun, looking to unearth all the scandalous secrets behind the controversial affair.

And who should appear as a wig-wearing barrister in the trial scene? Well, it's none other than former Doctor Who actor Peter Davison.

The Trial of Christine Keeler: Episode 5

After spending its first four episodes detailing the events of the controversial Profumo affair, episode five in the BBC mini-series finally brings us to the titular trial of Christine Keeler properly, devoting most of its time courtroom scenes whereas other episodes have only shown brief glimpses of the trial so far.

Naturally, the courtroom scenes feature plenty of characters, whether they're ones we've followed throughout the series or ones we've only just met.

One character that falls into the latter of the two categories is a barrister by the name of James Burge who fans of classic Doctor Who quickly recognised.

Fans spot the brilliant Peter Davison

Yes, the barrister James Burge is played by none other that Peter Davison, the actor who played the fifth Doctor in the classic BBC sci-fi.

But rather than taking on the role of a time-travelling Time Lord, Davison this time dons a barrister's wig and spends the episode talking law.

It might not sound quite as exciting but his acting talents certainly shone through and fans have certainly been left impressed with plenty of fans taking to social media to heap praise on Davison.

Wow, fabulous lines given to Stephen Ward’s barrister played by Peter Davison in The Trial of Christine Keeler. Acting brilliant all round. — Dr Julie Doughty (@julie_doughty) January 19, 2020

Peter Davison is brilliant as the lawyer in The Trial of Christine Keeler — Judy C (@joodypoodie) January 19, 2020

Slipping into #doctorwho geekery for a moment to notice Trial of Christine Keeler currently has the Doctor (Peter Davison) vs the Master (Alex MacQueen) — rebeccasteventaylor (@rebeccastevent1) January 19, 2020

What has Peter Davison been in recently?

While Peter Davinson's biggest role is clearly that of the fifth Doctor, arguably followed by his long-running work on All Creatures Great and Small, he's still remained a busy actor as his career has progressed.

Since 2010, Davison has averaged two on-screen roles a year and has appeared in plenty of big-name TV series along the way including Sherlock, Inspector Lewis, Death in Paradise, Law & Order UK, Granchester, The Name of the Rose and Gentleman Jack.

And even at the age of 68, there seems to be plenty of acting life in the fifth Doctor yet and we can't wait to spot Peter Davison in something else in the near future.

The sixth and final episode of The Trial of Christine Keeler airs at 9pm on Sunday, January 26th with the previous five episodes all available on BBC iPlayer.