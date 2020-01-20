'That is a fact': Dion Dublin makes controversial Cameron claim after Leeds incident

Leeds United dropped more points over the weekend as they suffered a defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Dion Dublin has claimed that Geoff Cameron will 'remember' the tackle by Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, he will 'remember' the player and he will 'look to do something about it' at a later date.

Cameron was on the end of a horror tackle by Phillips during Queens Park Rangers 1-0 win over Leeds on Saturday, with the referee left with no choice but to send off the midfielder.

It seemed as though Phillips' tackle was born out of frustration because his team were losing and Patrick Bamford had seen his spot-kick saved in the second half.

Nonetheless, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (18/01/20 at 2:20 pm), former Villa man, Dublin, controversially claimed that Cameron will for a 'fact' be looking to get Phillips back for his 'disgusting' challenge.

"He cannot do anything [other than sending Phillips off]," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I am not surprised Cameron is angry.

"This is something that Geoff Cameron will now remember. He will remember that. He will remember the player and he will look to do something about that. That is a fact!

"When somebody tries to tackle you like he has been tackled, knee-high, nowhere near the ball. He [Phillips] knew. He got up off the pitch as if to say 'I'm going to get sent off, so I might as well go now'. He didn't touch the ball. He could have broken his leg. Quite easily ended his career. Absolutely disgusting tackle."

As soon as Phillips made his tackle he knew that he was in trouble. But Cameron, understandably, was angry with the Leeds man.

He showcased that anger towards Phillips and expressed his disgust at the tackle to the referee, the official in the middle opted to book the player for his reactions which was pretty pathetic.

Phillips will now miss Leeds United's next three games, whilst Cameron will be pleased that he didn't walk away with a serious injury.